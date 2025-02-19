KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / CIL
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

CIL: VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

51.08 USD 0.51 (0.99%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CIL fiyatı bugün -0.99% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 51.08 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 51.08 aralığında işlem gördü.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CIL haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is CIL stock price today?

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock is priced at 51.08 today. It trades within -0.99%, yesterday's close was 51.59, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of CIL shows these updates.

Does VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock pay dividends?

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF is currently valued at 51.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.17% and USD. View the chart live to track CIL movements.

How to buy CIL stock?

You can buy VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF shares at the current price of 51.08. Orders are usually placed near 51.08 or 51.38, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CIL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CIL stock?

Investing in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.19 - 51.89 and current price 51.08. Many compare -0.18% and 12.34% before placing orders at 51.08 or 51.38. Explore the CIL price chart live with daily changes.

What are VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the past year was 51.89. Within 41.19 - 51.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF performance using the live chart.

What are VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) over the year was 41.19. Comparing it with the current 51.08 and 41.19 - 51.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CIL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CIL stock split?

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.59, and 14.17% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
51.08 51.08
Yıllık aralık
41.19 51.89
Önceki kapanış
51.59
Açılış
51.08
Satış
51.08
Alış
51.38
Düşük
51.08
Yüksek
51.08
Hacim
1
Günlük değişim
-0.99%
Aylık değişim
-0.18%
6 aylık değişim
12.34%
Yıllık değişim
14.17%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8