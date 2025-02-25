KotasyonBölümler
BSMP: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

24.51 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BSMP fiyatı bugün -0.08% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.51 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 24.53 aralığında işlem gördü.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BSMP stock price today?

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock is priced at 24.51 today. It trades within -0.08%, yesterday's close was 24.53, and trading volume reached 42. The live price chart of BSMP shows these updates.

Does Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.25% and USD. View the chart live to track BSMP movements.

How to buy BSMP stock?

You can buy Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF shares at the current price of 24.51. Orders are usually placed near 24.51 or 24.81, while 42 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow BSMP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BSMP stock?

Investing in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.26 - 24.74 and current price 24.51. Many compare 0.04% and 0.12% before placing orders at 24.51 or 24.81. Explore the BSMP price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the past year was 24.74. Within 24.26 - 24.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) over the year was 24.26. Comparing it with the current 24.51 and 24.26 - 24.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BSMP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BSMP stock split?

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.53, and 0.25% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
24.51 24.53
Yıllık aralık
24.26 24.74
Önceki kapanış
24.53
Açılış
24.53
Satış
24.51
Alış
24.81
Düşük
24.51
Yüksek
24.53
Hacim
42
Günlük değişim
-0.08%
Aylık değişim
0.04%
6 aylık değişim
0.12%
Yıllık değişim
0.25%
