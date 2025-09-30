- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
AHH-PA: Armada Hoffler Properties Inc 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeema
AHH-PA fiyatı bugün -0.49% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 22.36 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 22.47 aralığında işlem gördü.
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeema hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is AHH-PA stock price today?
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeema stock is priced at 22.36 today. It trades within -0.49%, yesterday's close was 22.47, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of AHH-PA shows these updates.
Does Armada Hoffler Properties Inc 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeema stock pay dividends?
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeema is currently valued at 22.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.01% and USD. View the chart live to track AHH-PA movements.
How to buy AHH-PA stock?
You can buy Armada Hoffler Properties Inc 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeema shares at the current price of 22.36. Orders are usually placed near 22.36 or 22.66, while 4 and -0.31% show market activity. Follow AHH-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AHH-PA stock?
Investing in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeema involves considering the yearly range 19.91 - 23.32 and current price 22.36. Many compare 1.54% and 2.01% before placing orders at 22.36 or 22.66. Explore the AHH-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. in the past year was 23.32. Within 19.91 - 23.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Armada Hoffler Properties Inc 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeema performance using the live chart.
What are Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH-PA) over the year was 19.91. Comparing it with the current 22.36 and 19.91 - 23.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AHH-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AHH-PA stock split?
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeema has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.47, and 2.01% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 22.47
- Açılış
- 22.43
- Satış
- 22.36
- Alış
- 22.66
- Düşük
- 22.36
- Yüksek
- 22.47
- Hacim
- 4
- Günlük değişim
- -0.49%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.54%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.01%
- Yıllık değişim
- 2.01%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4