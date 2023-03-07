HedgeGPT EurUsd h1

HedgeGPT is a fully automated hedging robot that uses a very efficient breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S

uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Entry and exit logic operates on Bar Close only. This filters market noise, dramatically speeds up optimizations, avoids stop loss hunting, and ensures proper operation at any broker with a reasonable spread.

The EA uses an advanced algorithm to find the entry points, as well as several additional filters for entering and exiting the market. This Ea is produced for the latest market situations. It have make power performance in the last year.

Working



Working symbol: EURUSD

Working Timeframe: H1

No grid, no martingale, no arbitrage, no tick scalping, non curve fitting!

3 year 99% quality backtest

Backtest fastest method with Model: Open Prices only (Entry and exit logic operates on bar close)

No optimiziation need.

Best optimized for actually market situations.

FEATURES



Works with 4-5 digits Brokers

Spread Filter

Equity Stop

Drawdown Protection

Infopanel with EA informations

3 Types of Money Management(Fixed Lot, Percentage of Equity,Percentage of Balance)

Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.

Hard stop loss and take profit for each position

Easy to install



RECOMMANDATIONS



Before using on real money, test the adviser with the minimum risk on the cent trading account.

Use VPS or the server with minimal network delays to the server of the broker

Low spreads + low commission + quality execution - this is the main thing when choosing a broker for trading

Allowed hedging account

Before you buy please be aware of the risks involved.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).

The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.

This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.



