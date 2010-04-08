Three Little Monkeys

Main Features

  • Detect the best and most successful point of trend or reversal trend
  • Easy-to-use
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
  • Intuitive easy setup
  • Configuring not required
  • Suitable for any type of instrument
  • Suitable for any time frame
  • Suitable for any currency pair

This EA is fully automated and easy to use. This robot uses Moving Averages working in combination with RSI and MACD filters built in. It is a dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management.

This EA is able to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pullback in the market and also finds hidden RSI Divergence to show continuing trend.

The EA has dynamic sell loss and take profit control integrated. Please use a different magic numbers on each pair to avoid order issues. Also, please check the max spread limit number to avoid entering trades during high spread sessions. 

Based on configurable lot values, the EA places orders by trend and Average True Range data of the used symbol. The strategy is based on utilizing trend direction changes and optimizing order size. Whenever a trend direction change takes place, the EA would balance positive profits from the current trend orders with the negative loss orders and close all of the orders with the configurable profit in pips. The EA has flexible settings allowing you to change number of orders, lot sizes, order frequency and closing profit.


