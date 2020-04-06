Phoenix AI Cooperation Systems
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ritthanong Chimpa
- Sürüm: 2.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
PHOENIX AI COOPERATION SYSTEMS™ is a professional-grade automated trading system designed with a strong focus on discipline, risk control, and long-term stability. The system operates using a cooperative architecture, where multiple internal modules work together to analyze market conditions, control risk exposure, and manage trade execution in a structured and transparent way. Unlike aggressive or martingale-based strategies, Phoenix AI Cooperation Systems prioritizes capital preservation, controlled drawdown, and consistent execution logic suitable for both private traders and professional environments.
Key Features
• Fund-grade trading logic focused on risk discipline • Cooperative system architecture for stable execution • No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage • Structured trade management and risk filtering • Designed for long-term and professional use • Fully compatible with MetaTrader Strategy Tester
Trading Approach
The system is built around disciplined market participation. Trades are opened only when internal conditions are aligned, while risk exposure is continuously monitored and adjusted. Phoenix AI Cooperation Systems does not rely on high-risk recovery techniques. Its primary objective is stable performance with controlled risk behavior.
Recommended Usage
• Timeframes: Optimized for intraday and swing environments • Markets: Suitable for major Forex pairs and metals • Account type: Standard or ECN • Risk level: User-adjustable via input parameters
Important Notes (Market-Safe)
• Past performance does not guarantee future results • Trading involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors • Proper risk management is strongly recommended