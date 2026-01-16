Samurai Combo AO SMC

Here is the accurate **User Guide & Cheat Sheet** for the **SamuraiFX Ultimate Combo (v1.19)**.

---

# 🥋 SamuraiFX Ultimate Combo – Trader’s Guide

### **What is this Indicator?** This is a "3-in-1" institutional trading tool designed to detect **Market Manipulation (Judas Swings)**, **Momentum Shifts (AO)**, and **Smart Money Volume**. It focuses heavily on the **Asian Session Breakout** strategy to catch the daily move during the London and New York sessions.

-

-- ### **📋 The Cheat Sheet (How to Read Signals)**

#### **1. The Breakout & Judas Signals (The Core Strategy)**

These signals appear after the Asian Session (Cyan Box) closes.

| **Signal Visual** | **Meaning** | **Action**

| | :--- | :--- | :--- |

| **Magenta Arrow** 🟪 | **Real Breakout** | **Trend Follow.** The price broke out in the direction of the main trend. High probability continuation. |

| **Orange Arrow** 🟧 | **Judas Swing / Reversal** | **Fade the Move.** The price faked a breakout against the trend (Liquidity Grab) and is reversing. |

| **Cyan Line** ➖ | **Yesterday's Liquidity** | Shows the price of yesterday's manipulation. Use this as a **Take Profit** target or S/R level. |

#### **2. AO Momentum Signals (Arrows)**

These indicate momentum shifts based on the Awesome Oscillator.

| **Signal Visual** | **Meaning** | **Note** |

| :--- | :--- | :--- |

|**Blue Arrow** 🔵 | **Main Buy Signal** | Strong momentum shift to the upside. |

| **Red Arrow** 🔴 | **Main Sell Signal** | Strong momentum shift to the downside. |

| **Gold Arrow** 🟡 | **Counter Buy** | risky counter-trend buy (trying to catch a bottom). |

| **Dark Orange** 🟠 | **Counter Sell** | Risky counter-trend sell (trying to catch a top). |

> **⚠️ Important:** AO Arrows are "Smart Disappearing." If the price breaks the signal candle's Low (for Buy) or High (for Sell) *before* the trade works out, **the arrow vanishes immediately.** This saves you from entering losing trades!

#### **3. SMC Volume Blocks**

| **Signal Visual** | **Meaning** |

| :--- | :--- |

| **Lime Arrow** 🟢 | **Bullish Block:** High volume rejection at lows. Smart money is buying. |

| **Red Arrow** 🔴 | **Bearish Block:** High volume rejection at highs. Smart money is selling. |

---

### **⚙️ How to Trade It (Step-by-Step)**

**Step 1: Check the Dashboard Trend** Look at the text on the chart (e.g., "STRONG BULLISH" or "WEAK BEARISH").

* **Strong Trend:** Look primarily for **Magenta** arrows (Trend Following).

* **Weak/Neutral:** You can trade **Orange** arrows (Reversals) more confidently.

**Step 2: Wait for the Cyan Box to Close**

The indicator highlights the Asian Session (usually 00:00 - 08:00). **Do not trade breakouts while inside the box.**

**Step 3: Watch the "Kill Zones"**

* **London Open (08:00 - 10:00):** This is where the "Judas Swing" (False Move) usually happens.

* **New York Open (13:00 - 15:00):** Look for continuations or reversals.

**Step 4: Execute**

* If price breaks the **Asian High** but an **Orange Down Arrow** appears: **SELL** (It's a fake-out).

* If price breaks the **Asian Low** and a **Magenta Down Arrow** appears: **SELL** (It's a real breakout).

-

-- ### **💡 Pro-Tips for Accuracy**

1. **The "Broken" Rule:** If you see an AO arrow appear, wait for the candle to **Close**. If the next candle immediately breaks the opposite way, the arrow will delete itself to protect you.

2. **Yesterday's Line:** If today's price is ranging, look at the **Cyan Line** from yesterday. If price hits it, expect a reaction. 3. **Best Timeframe:** Designed for **M15** (15-Minute) charts for Day Trading.

