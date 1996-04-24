Transform Your Trading with Military-Grade Risk Management

Hard STP - Professional Stop Loss & Take Profit Manager

Hard STP is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to eliminate the #1 reason traders fail: poor risk management. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA automatically manages your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels with precision and flexibility.

🎯 Why Hard STP?

Most traders enter great trades but exit poorly. Hard STP solves this by automating your exit strategy while giving you complete control over how risk is calculated. No more emotional decisions, no more "should I move my SL?" anxiety.

🚀 Key Features

4 Intelligent Calculation Modes

Choose how you want to manage risk based on your trading style:

Price Distance Mode - Fixed chart price distance (e.g., 4.0 for Gold, 0.0004 for EUR/USD) - same for all lot sizes​ Dollar Loss/Profit Mode - Fixed dollar amount risk/reward (e.g., $4 loss max, $8 profit target) - adjusts by lot size​ Balance Percentage Mode - Risk/reward as % of account balance (e.g., 2% risk, 4% reward) - professional risk management​ Price Percentage Mode - Percentage of entry price (e.g., 0.1% SL, 0.2% TP) - ideal for volatile markets

Breakeven Protection

Automatically moves your SL to breakeven (plus spread plus extra pips) when profit target is reached. Configurable trigger using any of the 4 calculation modes.​

Advanced Trailing Stop

Standard Mode : Conservative profit protection

Aggressive Mode : Tighter trailing (70% distance, 50% step)

Fully customizable distance and step parameters

Smart Trade Detection

Works on manual trades (no SL/TP set)

Works on EA trades

Respects user modifications - if you manually change SL, Hard STP backs off

Magic number filtering for multi-strategy accounts

💡 Real-World Use Cases

Scalper: Use Price Distance Mode with 3-point SL, 6-point TP on Gold

Day Trader: Use Balance % Mode with 1% risk, 2% reward for consistent risk

Swing Trader: Use Dollar Loss Mode with $50 risk, $150 reward across multiple symbols

Grid Trader: Use Magic Number filtering to manage specific EA trades only

🛡️ Risk Management That Adapts

Unlike fixed-pip EAs, Hard STP understands that:

0.01 lot and 1.0 lot need different SL distances for same dollar risk​

XAUUSD and EURUSD have different pip values​

Account balance changes require dynamic risk adjustment​

📊 Technical Specifications

Symbols : Works on ANY symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)

Timeframes : All timeframes supported

Lot Sizes : Micro to standard accounts

MT5 Compatible : Uses latest MQL5 functions for reliability

Broker Friendly : Respects stop level requirements automatically

Low Resource: Minimal CPU usage, no heavy calculations

⚙️ Easy Setup

Attach to any chart Select your calculation mode (Price Distance recommended for beginners) Set your risk parameters Enable/disable features as needed Done! Hard STP manages all trades automatically

🎁 What You Get

Complete source code (.ex5)

Detailed user manual (PDF)

Setup video tutorial

Parameter optimization guide

Lifetime updates

Free support via PM

✅ Perfect For

Traders who struggle with exit timing

Algorithmic traders running multiple EAs

Manual traders wanting automation

Prop firm traders needing strict risk rules

Anyone serious about protecting profits

🔒 Safety Features

User SL modification detection

Broker stop level validation

Error handling and logging

No martingale, no grid multiplication

Pure risk management - no new trades opened

💰 Investment Protection

One saved trade pays for Hard STP forever. Stop losing profits to poor exits. Stop getting stopped out by tight SLs. Start trading with confidence.

Hard STP - Because your capital deserves military-grade protection.

Note: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk. Always test on demo account first.

System Requirements