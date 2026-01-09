Gomu Gomu no Mi

🏴‍☠️ Gomu Gomu no Mi 🏴‍☠️

Set sail across the Grand Line of the financial markets. FIX SL TP , NO MARTINGALE

The Gomu Gomu no Mi Expert Advisor is not just a trading tool; it is a legendary "Devil Fruit" for your MetaTrader 5 terminal. Just as Luffy stretches his limits to overcome any foe, this EA uses Rubber-Band Momentum Logic to snap into high-probability trends while protecting your "crew" (your capital) with iron-clad discipline.

🌊 The Strategy: "Gear 5" Precision

The EA navigates the market using a multi-stage confirmation system:

  • Observation Haki : Sees the flow of the trend before it happens .

  • The Gatling Pulse : Unleashes a flurry of checks to ensure momentum is real.

  • Gum-Gum Shield : Once in profit, the EA stretches your Stop Loss to the entry point, ensuring your treasure remains safe from market reversals.

🗺️ Master the Grand Line (Features)

  • Dual-Session Conquest: Specialized logic for the Asia and London sessions. The EA hunts for treasure during peak volatility and rests when the seas are calm.

  • Bounty Compounding (Dynamic Lot): As your "Bounty" (Balance) grows, the EA automatically increases your lot size using Conservative or Aggressive modes.

  • The Pirate Code (Daily Limits): To avoid the "Marines" (Market Makers), the EA limits itself to 2 high-quality trades per day. Once the target is hit, the crew rests.

  • Log Pose Persistence: Even if your ship (VPS) sinks or restarts, the EA remembers its daily trade count and session progress.

🎨 Tactical Aesthetics: Choose Your Ship

Visual Overhaul "Stealth Gold" includes three legendary themes for your dashboard:

  1. Stealth Gold: For the elite pirate looking for luxury.

  2. Neon Army: Tactical visibility for the heat of battle.

  3. Cyber Punk: A futuristic take on the New World.

🛠 Technical Specifications

  • Ship (Symbol): Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) and Major Pairs.

  • Log Pose (Timeframe): Designed for the M5 chart.

  • Minimum Treasure (Balance): $200+ (Recommended).

  • Safety First: Includes Friday Exit logic—no pirate wants to be caught in a weekend storm!

"Wealth, fame, power... The man who acquired everything in this world, the Pirate King!" The markets are an endless ocean. Don't set sail without a legendary Navigator. Download the Gomu Gomu no Mi MT5 and start your journey to the One Piece today!


