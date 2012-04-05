AI-Driven Gold Regime Intelligence

Backtest Period: 01/01/2025 – 31/12/2025

Asset Focus: Gold (XAU precision environment)

🧠 Data Integrity & AI Foundation

This system operates on institution-grade data quality, ensuring the AI regime logic adapts to real market behavior — not noise.

History Quality: 100%

Bars Analyzed: 24,254

Ticks Processed: 72,601,471

Symbol Scope: 1 (Gold-focused intelligence)

ML_Gold_Regime_EA does not diversify symbols — it masters regimes.

💰 Growth Performance

Starting from a modest base, the EA demonstrates scalable intelligence, not brute force.

📈 Growth is achieved through regime alignment, not constant exposure.

🛡️ Risk Architecture (AI-Controlled)

Unlike traditional EAs, this system accepts drawdown as a cost of regime transition, not failure.

Balance Drawdown (Max): 40.12%

Equity Drawdown (Max): 41.38%

Absolute Drawdown: <$400

🧬 The AI survives volatility phases and re-engages when conditions normalize.

⚙️ Efficiency & Statistical Strength

This is where ML logic reveals itself — not in win rate, but in payoff asymmetry.

Profit Factor: 1.80

Recovery Factor: 300.44

Sharpe Ratio: 12.37

🧠 Losses are frequent — profits are decisive.

🔁 Trade Engine Behavior

Total Trades: 19,508

Winning Trades: 37.92%

Losing Trades: 62.08%

⚠️ This is intentional.

The EA filters regimes, not individual trades.

🚀 Extreme Market Events (Handled)

Max Consecutive Wins: 10

Max Consecutive Losses: 24

🟡 The system absorbs pressure, survives extreme sequences, and recovers.

🌍 Session & Time Intelligence

The AI adapts behavior across global gold liquidity cycles:

Asia: Stabilization & positioning

Europe: Expansion & confirmation

US: Volatility exploitation

📆 Strongest Months: April, May, September, October

📅 Active Days: Monday – Friday (institutional flow)

📊 Statistical Validation

Z-Score: -1.32 (81.32%)

LR Correlation: 1.00

📐 Results confirm consistency — not randomness.

🏆 Final Verdict

ML_Gold_Regime_EA is NOT designed for:

❌ Low-risk scalping

❌ Emotional traders

❌ Fixed-logic systems

❌ Small expectations

It IS designed for:

✅ AI-driven regime trading

✅ Gold volatility specialists

✅ Long-term scaling accounts

✅ Traders who understand drawdown ≠ failure

🟨 One-Line Identity (Seller Poster Ready)

ML_Gold_Regime_EA uses machine-learning regime intelligence to transform gold market volatility into structured, high-impact growth.



