Golden tut xauusd scalper

💎 Professional precision scalping system designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5.





🔧 SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

✦ Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

✦ Symbol: XAUUSD (Optimized exclusively)

✦ Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)

✦ Account: ECN / RAW Spread

✦ Leverage: 1:200 to 1:500

✦ Min Deposit: $250

✦ Max Spread: 2 pips (20 points)

✦ VPS: Highly recommended





💰 MONEY MANAGEMENT

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Two lot sizing methods:

✦ Fixed Lot: Constant size (0.01, 0.02, etc.)

✦ Percentage-Based: Auto-calculated from balance





💡 Recommended: 5% per $1,000 balance

Example: $1,000 = 0.05 lot | $2,000 = 0.10 lot





📈 BACKTESTING RESULTS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🏆 Proven Performance:

✦ Profit Factor: 4.0 to 5.0+

✦ Test Spread: Max 1.5 pips

✦ Leverage: 1:200 to 1:500 tested

✦ Risk Setting: 5% per $1,000





⚠️ Past performance ≠ future results





⚡ TRADING STRATEGY

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Precision scalping with selective entry:

✦ Method: Short-term with tight risk management

✦ Frequency: 1-3 trades/day or none

✦ Execution: Only when conditions align

✦ Philosophy: Quality over quantity





🚨 CRITICAL: LOW SPREAD REQUIRED

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

✦ Max 2 pips for optimal performance

✦ Tested at 1.5 pips maximum

✦ ECN/RAW accounts only

✦ Backtest before live trading

✦ No positive backtest = incompatible broker





🎯 KEY FEATURES

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

✦ Selective, not random trades

✦ Patient, quality-focused approach

✦ Long-term consistency focus

✦ Tight risk management

✦ Low-latency execution required





✅ BEST PRACTICES

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

1. Verify broker spreads <2 pips

2. Backtest with actual conditions

3. Demo test 2+ weeks first

4. Use VPS for stability

5. Set risk: 5% per $1,000

6. Monitor spread during trading

7. Start small, scale gradually





⚠️ IMPORTANT

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

✦ XAUUSD only - not for other pairs

✦ Performance varies by broker

✦ Requires stable connection

✦ One chart per symbol

✦ Demo testing recommended





⚖️ RISK DISCLAIMER

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Trading forex/CFDs carries high risk. Results vary based on broker conditions, volatility, and execution. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Backtest results are historical and may not reflect live conditions. Trade only with affordable capital.





