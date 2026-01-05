Evergreen XAUUSD

Multi-Strategy Gold Trading System

This EA runs 5 strategies simultaneously across multiple timeframes. It manages positions during the week and closes all trades before the weekend.

HOW IT WORKS

Multi-Strategy Logic: Five strategies work together. Some follow trends, some trade reversals. This diversification is designed to smooth the equity curve. Adaptive Grid: The system uses grid positioning with volatility-based spacing. When volatility increases, grid spacing widens automatically. Exposure Control: A hard-coded exposure ceiling prevents the system from opening new trades when risk reaches a defined threshold. Weekend Protocol: All positions close Friday at 20:00 GMT (Greenwich Mean Time). The system does not hold positions over weekends.

LAUNCH PRICING - $97

The price increases as more copies are sold:

Current Price $97 After 50 copies $297 After 150 copies $597 Final Price $997

Price increases without prior notice.

All purchases include lifetime updates at no additional cost.

HISTORICAL BACKTEST RESULTS

MEDIUM Profile (9-year backtest, $10,000 starting balance):

Metric Backtest Result Net Return +1,710% Profit Factor 1.75 Win Rate 91.6% Max Drawdown 25% Sharpe Ratio 3.46

HIGH Profile uses larger position sizes and accepts higher drawdowns. Use MEDIUM unless you fully understand the increased risk.

TEST BEFORE BUYING

We recommend testing the system before purchase:

Download the Free Demo from this page Open Strategy Tester in MetaTrader 5 Run tests on XAUUSD across different time periods Evaluate how the system handles various market conditions

REQUIREMENTS

Symbol: XAUUSD or GOLD only (other symbols are rejected)

XAUUSD or GOLD only (other symbols are rejected) Minimum Balance: $100 (MEDIUM) / $500 (HIGH)

$100 (MEDIUM) / $500 (HIGH) Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

1:100 or higher recommended Broker: Low spread broker (under 30 points on gold)

Low spread broker (under 30 points on gold) Platform: MetaTrader 5



