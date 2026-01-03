Golden Dawn Breakout XAU

Golden Dawn Breakout is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

It is built around a precision-entry philosophy, aiming to trade only high-probability market conditions while maintaining strict risk control.

This EA is not a martingale, grid, or gambling system.
Every trade is executed based on predefined market logic with the goal of consistent long-term growth and controlled drawdown.

Trades only XAUUSD (Gold)
✔ Precision-based intraday strategy
✔ 1 - 5-year historical backtest
✔ Average 1 –7 trades per month
✔ Low drawdown approach
✔ Fixed risk management
✔ Spread & time filters
✔ Works on most brokers
✔ Fully automated

For optimal performance, Golden Dawn Breakout EA should be used with the recommended settings below.

Default (Recommended)

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe:  H1

  • Minimum Deposit: $5000 (recommended $10,000+)

  • Risk: 1–2% per trade

  • Max Spread: Broker average or lower

Risk Management

uses a structured and disciplined risk framework designed to adapt to different trading styles:

  • Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade

  • Risk-based position sizing, adjustable by the user

  • Aggressive Stop Loss option for faster trade protection and reduced exposure time

Important Notice

Risk disclaimer: Automated trading involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test any EA in a demo account with your broker and verify settings before using real capital. The author is not responsible for trading losses.

