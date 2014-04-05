ICT Index Futures Vertical Lines Indicator For MT5

ICT Index Futures Vertical Lines Indicator MetaTrader 5

The ICT Index Futures Vertical Lines Indicator for MT5 is a specialized analytical tool designed for index and futures traders active in the CME and global derivatives markets. This indicator simplifies the analysis of daily market structure by automatically plotting essential time-based reference points directly on the chart.

Built around ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts, the indicator focuses on session timing and market transitions, helping traders improve intraday accuracy and decision-making.

 

Indicator Specifications

Below is an overview of the technical characteristics of the ICT Index Futures Vertical Lines Indicator MT5:

Feature

Description

Category

ICT – Sessions, Kill Zones & Liquidity

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Reversal & Continuation

Timeframe

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading

Markets

All Markets

 

Key Features at a Glance

The indicator automatically displays the Asia, London, and New York trading sessions on the chart. In addition, traders can enable several important time-based markers, including:

  • New York Afternoon Session
  • New York Midnight
  • CME Futures Market Open
  • Start and End of the New York Afternoon Session

These visual references allow traders to quickly identify periods of increased volatility, liquidity shifts, and potential market reversals.

 

Bullish Market Example

On a 1-hour USD/CAD chart, the indicator highlights the three main trading sessions using distinct color zones. In this example, price acceleration begins during the New York session, signaling a bullish continuation as liquidity enters the market.

 

Bearish Market Example

On a 15-minute BTC chart, session zones are displayed as:

  • Blue: Asia
  • Grey: London
  • Green: New York

As the New York session opens, price breaks below the previous range and moves downward, indicating a bearish reversal aligned with ICT session logic.

 

Indicator Settings

The ICT Index Futures Vertical Lines Indicator MT5 offers extensive customization options, including:

  • Enable Asia, London, and New York sessions
  • Show or hide the New York afternoon session
  • Plot a midnight vertical line (New York time)
  • Display CME futures market open
  • Mark New York lunch period
  • Define the start and end of the NY afternoon session
  • Plot New York day open price
  • Mark New York daily high
  • Mark New York daily low

These settings allow traders to tailor the indicator to their strategy and preferred market structure model.

 

Final Thoughts

The ICT Index Futures Vertical Lines Indicator MT5 provides a strong analytical advantage by clearly mapping session timing, liquidity windows, and daily price levels. With precise markers such as CME open and New York session transitions, traders gain deeper insight into intraday market behavior and improve timing for entries and exits.

This indicator is particularly valuable for traders who rely on ICT-based concepts and time-sensitive market structure analysis.

