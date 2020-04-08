ICT Index Futures Vertical Lines Indicator For MT4

ICT Index Futures Vertical Lines Indicator MetaTrader 4

The ICT Index Futures Vertical Lines Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a professional-grade tool designed for index and futures traders operating in the CME and global derivatives markets. It helps traders better understand daily market structure by automatically plotting essential time-based reference lines directly on the chart.

Developed around ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts, this indicator focuses on session timing and liquidity windows, allowing traders to enhance precision in intraday analysis and execution.


Indicator Specifications

The key technical details of the ICT Index Futures Vertical Lines Indicator MT4 are outlined below:

Feature

Description

Category

ICT – Sessions, Kill Zones & Liquidity

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Reversal & Continuation

Timeframe

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading

Markets

All Markets

 

Key Features at a Glance

This indicator automatically plots the Asia, London, and New York trading sessions on your chart. Traders can also enable additional session-based markers, including:

  • New York Afternoon Session
  • New York Midnight
  • CME Futures Market Open
  • Start and End of the New York Afternoon Session

These visual cues help identify high-liquidity periods, volatility shifts, and potential market turning points.

 

Bullish Scenario

On a 1-hour USD/CAD chart, the indicator clearly displays the three main trading sessions using distinct color blocks. In this example, the New York session initiates a strong upward move, signaling a bullish continuation aligned with ICT principles.

 

Bearish Scenario

On a 15-minute BTC chart, session zones are shown as:

  • Blue: Asia
  • Grey: London
  • Green: New York

As the New York session opens, price breaks below the previous range and moves lower, suggesting a bearish reversal driven by session-based liquidity.

 

Indicator Settings

The ICT Index Futures Vertical Lines Indicator MT4 offers a wide range of customizable options, including:

  • Enable or disable Asia, London, and New York sessions
  • Show or hide the New York afternoon session
  • Add a midnight vertical line (New York time)
  • Display CME futures market opening time
  • Mark New York lunch period
  • Define the start of the NY afternoon session
  • Define the end of the NY afternoon session
  • Plot the New York daily open price
  • Mark the New York daily high
  • Mark the New York daily low

These settings allow traders to adapt the indicator to their preferred ICT-based strategy.

 

Final Thoughts

The ICT Index Futures Vertical Lines Indicator MT4 provides traders with a valuable edge by clearly mapping session timing, liquidity windows, and daily price levels. With precise markers such as CME open and New York session transitions, traders can improve entry and exit timing while gaining deeper insight into intraday market behavior.

This indicator is especially useful for traders who rely on time-based market structure and ICT methodologies.

