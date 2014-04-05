MACD 2 Line MTF (Multi-Timeframe) Indicator for MetaTrader 5

This custom MetaTrader 5 indicator implements a classic MACD with two lines (MACD Line and Signal Line) and a color-coded histogram, enhanced with multi-timeframe capability. It allows traders to monitor MACD trends from higher or lower timeframes directly on the current chart.

Key Features:

MACD Line (Fast EMA minus Slow EMA)

Signal Line (SMA of MACD Line)

Histogram Up/Down : Displays positive values in green and negative values in red with no overlap

Multi-Timeframe Support : Display MACD data from any selected timeframe

Customizable Parameters : Fast EMA period (default 12) Slow EMA period (default 26) Signal SMA period (default 9) Option to show alerts on bullish or bearish MACD crossovers

Separate Indicator Window for clear visualization

Automatic alert notifications for crossovers on new bars

This indicator is suitable for traders looking for trend confirmation, momentum analysis, and trade entry signals across multiple timeframes with clear visual cues.