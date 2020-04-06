DexPulse

DexPulse – High-Precision Scalping EA for DEX 1500 UP & Gold (Deriv)

DexPulse is a professional, high-speed multi-symbol scalping Expert Advisor built for traders who demand precision, discipline, and full risk control in fast-moving markets.

The EA is specifically designed to trade:

  • DEX 1500 UP Index

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

DexPulse capitalizes on short-term price impulses and momentum bursts, making it ideal for scalping synthetic indices and gold under volatile conditions.

Developed and tested on the Deriv broker, DexPulse is engineered to operate in harmony with Deriv’s execution model, pricing behavior, and instrument specifications.

Key Advantages of DexPulse

 Multi-Symbol Trading

Trade DEX 1500 UP Index and Gold simultaneously from a single Expert Advisor—no need to run multiple EAs or charts.

Advanced Scalping Strategy

DexPulse uses refined scalping logic to:

  • Identify short-term opportunities

  • Execute fast entries and exits

  • Reduce market exposure time

 Complete Risk Control (User Adjustable)

You stay in full control of your risk:

  • Risk percentage per trade – fully configurable

  • Maximum trades per day – adjustable to prevent overtrading

 Optimized for Deriv Broker

DexPulse is not a generic EA. It is optimized specifically for:

  • Deriv synthetic index price behavior

  • Gold (XAUUSD) execution conditions on Deriv

  • Stable performance under Deriv trading environments

 Fully Automated Execution

Once configured, DexPulse automatically:

  • Scans markets

  • Places trades

  • Manages positions

  • Executes exits

No manual trading required.

Recommended Broker for Best Performance

For optimal execution and reliable performance, DexPulse is strongly recommended for use on the Deriv broker, where it has been developed and tested.

Who DexPulse Is Designed For

  • Scalpers seeking frequent, short-term opportunities

  • Traders focused on DEX 1500 UP Index and Gold

  • Users who want automation with strict risk limits

  • Traders operating on the Deriv platform

Important Information & Disclaimer

  • Trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits and cannot prevent losses.

  • Trading results may vary depending on broker conditions, market volatility, account size, and user settings.

  • It is strongly recommended to test DexPulse on a demo account before using it on a live account.

  • Proper configuration and risk management are the sole responsibility of the user.

  • The developer is not liable for any trading losses incurred while using this Expert Advisor.

By purchasing and using DexPulse, you acknowledge and accept all risks associated with automated trading.
Önerilen ürünler
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA'nın stratejisi, iPump göstergesi tarafından hesaplanan keskin darbelerden sonra girişlerle Swing ticaretine dayanmaktadır. Daha önce de belirtildiği gibi, EA, otomatik destek ile manuel ticaret açma yeteneğine sahiptir. - düşüş trendi için ↓ fiyatta düzeltici bir artıştan sonra bir ticarete gireriz, varlık aşırı alım bölgesine düşer, trend boyunca satarız. - bir yükseliş trendi için ↑, fiyatta düzeltici bir düşüşten sonra bir ticarete gireriz, varlık aşırı satım bölgesine düşer, trend boy
Blazing Night Scalper MT5
Scott Fredeman
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLAZING NIGHT SCALPER ALL NEW GRID RECOVERY SYSTEM ADDED Night scalping using Stop Losses have worked incredibly well in previous years prior to 2022. Blazing Night Scalper was originally tested on more than 10 years of Tick Data using Take profit and Stop Loss with amazing results. As soon as we hit 2022 night scalpers became gradually more difficult to gain profits most likely due to many reason such as brokers increasing spreads and having too many Expert advisors trading during these hours
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova WDX Trader — Structural Momentum Intelligence System While many automated strategies rely on over-optimized backtests , cent-account demonstrations , or aggressive exposure models , Nova WDX Trader is designed around a disciplined structural framework intended for real-market conditions. The system prioritizes execution stability, controlled exposure, and internal consistency — avoiding artificial performance amplification and unsustainable risk behavior commonly found in retail automation.
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
FabTradeX GJ
Raffaele Romano
Uzman Danışmanlar
Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Uzman Danışmanlar
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Uzman Danışmanlar
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Uzman Danışmanlar
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exp-TickSniper -   her para birimi çifti için otomatik parametre seçimi ile yüksek hızlı kene yüzücü. Ticaret parametrelerini otomatik olarak hesaplayacak bir danışman mı hayal ediyorsunuz? Otomatik olarak optimize edildi ve ayarlandı mı? MetaTrader 4 için sistemin tam sürümü:       MetaTrader 4 için   TickSniper   soyucu TickSniper - Tam Açıklama       + DEMO + PDF EA, yaklaşık 10 yıllık EA programlamasında kazanılan deneyime dayalı olarak geliştirilmiştir. EA stratejisi herhangi bir SEMBOL i
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Uzman Danışmanlar
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Sonsuz Denge Noktası, 8 Aralık 2025'e kadar promosyonel lansman fiyatına sahip olacak. Bu Uzman Danışman her türlü varlığa uyum sağlar. Evrenseldir. Çok Varlıklı Scalper EA, MetaTrader 5 platformu için geliştirilmiş, birden fazla varlıkta eş zamanlı olarak scalping işlemleri yapmak üzere tasarlanmış profesyonel bir otomatik işlem sistemidir. 8.2 sürümü, üçlü onay ve entegre risk yönetimi ile çoklu zaman dilimi teknolojisini içerir. Teknik Mimari 1. Akıllı Sinyal Sistem
QuantReaper EA
Ville Alexander Hirvelae
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is not a grid, martingale, or gamble. QuantReaper  Mean Reversion applies pure statistics and disciplined logic to exploit market inefficiencies. It identifies stretched price conditions, quantifies volatility, and reverts trades toward equilibrium with defined risk and no averaging down. Every decision is systematic — no randomness, no emotion. QuantReaper Mean Reversion EA is a clean, data-driven Expert Advisor for H1 and M30 charts. It specializes in NZDCAD and AUDCAD , combining a 100-p
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
Sense Pro MT5
Eduard Serousov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sense Pro   - a highly customizable Expert Advisor for MetaTrader terminals that uses a grid trading algorithm. It works simultaneously in 2 directions: along the trend and against the trend. Trading in the direction of the trend works on the principle of closing profitable positions using Take Profit or Trailing Stop (configurable in the settings). Trading in the direction against the trend works by opening averaging orders to close losing positions at a profit. The EA has a wide range of se
Loophole
Vladimir Lekhovitser
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal Daha fazlasını burada bulun:   https://www.mql5.com/tr/users/prizmal/seller En son haberler, güncellemeler ve gelişmeler için resmi  PrizmaL Kanalı 'na abone olun! Bu işlem robotu, NZDCAD döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır ve temel göstergeler olarak RSI ve CCI kullanan bir ortalama alma stratejisine dayalı olarak çalışır. Her işlem, risk kontrolünü ve kârlılığı artırmak için dinamik kâr alma ve zarar durdurma seviyeleriyle yönetilir. Strateji, IC Markets sunucusund
Prop Firm Mastery MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
The   Prop Firm Mastery EA   is a cutting-edge low risk expert advisor designed for   multi-symbol   trading with   advanced correlation filters   to increase trade accuracy. Unlike traditional EAs that blindly take trades, this EA ensures   only the strongest Buy and Sell setups   by analyzing   correlation strength   between your chosen trading pairs. This state-of-the-art EA combines pending order execution with a suite of powerful filters to optimize your entry and exit points across up to f
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben   Quantum Queen   , tüm Quantum ekosisteminin gözbebeği ve MQL5 tarihindeki en yüksek puanlı, en çok satan Uzman Danışmanım. 20 ayı aşkın canlı işlem deneyimim sayesinde, tartışmasız XAUUSD Kraliçesi olarak yerimi kazandım. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Misyonum? Tutarlı, kesin ve akıllı işlem sonuçları sunmak — hem de defalarca. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli   fiyat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Kullanıcı kılavuzunu indirin (İngilizce) Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyl
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN MT4 versiyonu :   TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Önemli Not: Tam şeffaflığı sağlamak için, bu EA'ya bağlı gerçek yatırımcı hesabına erişim sağlıyorum, bu sayede performansını hiçbir manipülasyon olmadan canlı olarak izleyebilirsiniz. Sadece 5 gün içinde tüm başlangıç sermayesi tamamen çekildi ve o zamandan beri EA, orijinal bakiyeye hiçbir maruz kalma olmadan yalnızca kâr fonlarıyla işlem yapmaktadır. Mevcut $199 fiyatı sınırlı bir başlatma teklifidir ve 10 kopya satıldıktan sonra veya bir sonraki güncelleme yayınlandığında artırılacaktır. Şi
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan Ayar:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2344271 Forex EA İşlem Kanalı MQL5:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden oluşan topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI, FİYATI 399 DOLAR! Bundan sonra fiyat 499 dolara yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak için sınırlı sayıda satılacak. AI Gold Trading, XAU/USD piyasalarında karmaşık trend takip stratejileri
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) Zaman Aralığı H1-M15 (isteğe bağlı) Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum Mevduat 500 USD (veya başka bir para biriminde eşdeğeri) Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı fiyatlandırma, tüm hesap para birimleri, semboller ve GMT zaman dilimi desteklenir) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalışır EVET Makine öğrenimine ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanala abone olun: Abone Ol! Mad Turtle Projesinin Ana Özellikleri: Gerçek Makine Öğrenimi Bu Expert Advisor (EA), herhangi bir GPT si
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buraya
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzun Vadeli Büyüme. Tutarlılık. Dayanıklılık. Pivot Killer EA , hızlı kazançlar elde etmek için tasarlanmış bir sistem değildir — bu, hesabınızı uzun vadede sürdürülebilir bir şekilde büyütmek için oluşturulmuş profesyonel bir ticaret algoritmasıdır . Yalnızca XAUUSD (ALTIN) için geliştirilmiş olan Pivot Killer, yıllar süren araştırma, test ve disiplinli geliştirme çalışmalarının bir sonucudur. Basit bir felsefeye sahiptir: tutarlılık şansı yener . Bu sistem, farklı piyasa döngülerinde, volatili
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cryon X-9000 — Kuantum Analiz Çekirdeğine Sahip Otonom Alım-Satım Sistemi GERÇEK SİNYAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Günümüzde birçok trader, sonuçları manipüle etmek için Expert Advisor’larını cent hesaplarda veya çok küçük bakiyelerde çalıştırıyor. Bu durum aslında kendi sistemlerine güvenmediklerini gösteriyor. Bu sinyal ise 20.000 USD gerçek bir canlı hesapta çalışmaktadır. Bu, gerçek bir sermaye taahhüdünü temsil eder ve cent hesaplarda sıkça görülen yapay performans şişirmele
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY - %20 INDIRIM Sadece 24 saat geçerlidir. Kampanya 29 Kasım'da sona erer. Bu ürün için yapilacak tek indirim kampanyasi budur. Syna Sürüm 4'ün Tanıtımı - Dünyanın İlk Ajansal AI Ticaret Ekosistemi Forex ticaret endüstrisinin ilk gerçek çoklu EA ajan koordinasyon sistemi olan Syna Sürüm 4'ü tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan yenilik, birden fazla Expert Advisor'ın farklı MT5 terminalleri ve broker hesaplarında birleşik bir istihbarat ağı olarak çalışmasını sağlar -
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Genel Bakış Golden Hen EA , özellikle XAUUSD için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Farklı piyasa koşulları ve zaman dilimleri (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) tarafından tetiklenen sekiz bağımsız işlem stratejisini birleştirerek çalışır. EA, girişlerini ve filtrelerini otomatik olarak yönetecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. EA'nın temel mantığı, belirli sinyalleri tanımlamaya odaklanır. Golden Hen EA grid, martingale veya ortalama (averaging) tekniklerini kullanmaz . EA tarafından açılan
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama y
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Autorithm AI Teknik Açıklama AUTORITHM, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış, kapsamlı piyasa analizi amacıyla 10 özel yapay zeka katmanı uygulayan gelişmiş bir yapay zeka destekli alım‐satım sistemidir. Expert Advisor, piyasa verilerini işlemek, alım‐satım fırsatlarını belirlemek ve akıllı risk yönetim protokolleriyle işlemleri yürütmek için uyum içinde çalışan sofistike yapay zeka algoritmalarını kullanır. [guide line]     Temel Özellikler Sistem, piyasa koşullarını analiz etmek ve işlemleri yürütme
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.69 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD Dijital Hakimiyet Canlı Sinyal: Sistem performansını resmi hesaptan takip edin: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promosyon: Cryon X-9000 danışmanını hediye olarak alabilirsiniz. Detaylar için doğrudan benimle iletişime geçin. The Techno Deity, altın piyasasındaki yapısal düzeni hedefleyen yüksek teknolojili bir ticaret sistemidir. Kurumsal ilgi bölgelerini tespit ederek hassas girişler sağlar. Avantajlar Likidite Zekası: Gizli emir topluluklarını tarar. Sinirsel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.21 (71)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.86 (42)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Aurum Axis
Shaba Dzonzi Kagona
Uzman Danışmanlar
AURUM AXIS EA Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping & Swing Trading Expert Advisor I am AURUM AXIS EA , a professional Gold trading robot (XAUUSD EA) designed for traders who demand precision, controlled risk, and consistency in automated trading. I combine scalping and swing trading strategies into one powerful Expert Advisor , allowing you to adapt to changing Gold market conditions with minimal input and maximum control. I was developed by a trader and software developer with over 7 years of combined tradin
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt