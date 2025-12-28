UltimateMultiStrategyAIEA

For Best Result use Time Frame 3 Min

1. Market DNA & Asset Recognition

The EA automatically detects the asset class (Forex, Gold, Crypto, or Oil) by analyzing the symbol name. It dynamically reconfigures the Stop Loss, Trailing Stop stiffness, and Algorithm Scoring Weights to match the asset's specific volatility profile.

2. Multi-Factor Scoring Engine (0-100)

Trades are only executed if the confidence score exceeds the AdaptiveMinScore.

Trend: SuperTrend + MA (20 pts)

SuperTrend + MA (20 pts) Breakouts: Pivot Points (15 pts) + Supply/Demand Structure (15 pts)

Pivot Points (15 pts) + Supply/Demand Structure (15 pts) Bonuses: Asset-specific boosts (e.g., Gold gets a bonus on Pivot breaks).

3. Visual Trade Reporting

The "Pro UI" draws historical trade vectors directly on the chart, connecting entry and exit points with color-coded lines (Green/Red) and displaying the net P/L value at the exit point for instant visual analysis.

4. Smart Pyramiding

The EA employs a "Winner-Add" strategy. It will scale into a trend (up to 3 positions) only if the existing positions are in profit and the price has moved significantly in the desired direction.