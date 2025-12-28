Sophisticated

Here is a short, detailed description of the logic inside your AP_Elite_Modular_AI_v13.0 EA.

1. The "Brain": Signal Scoring System (0–85 Points)

Instead of a simple "Buy" or "Sell" trigger, the EA calculates a confidence score (GetSignalScore). A trade is only taken if the score meets the threshold.

Trend Bias (+15 pts): Checks if the current price is above/below the Weekly and Monthly Moving Averages.

SuperTrend (+15 pts): Checks if the SuperTrend indicator aligns with the trade direction.

Crossover (+15 pts): Checks for a fresh Fast/Slow Moving Average crossover.

Breakout (+15 pts): Checks if the price just broke the High/Low of the last 20 candles.

Candle Pattern (+15 pts): Checks for a basic Bullish/Bearish candle formation (Close > Open and Higher Highs).

Volume Surge (+10 pts): Checks if current volume is 1.5x higher than the average.

2. The "Gatekeeper": Auto-Control Logic

This is the new v13.0 safety feature located in ExecuteTrade:

Check Switch: Is the global variable g_AutoTradeEnabled set to true? If No, it stops immediately (unless you clicked a manual button). Check Score: Is the calculated Score > g_AdaptiveMinScore? If No, it waits. Check Positions: Do we already have 3 open trades? If Yes, it stops to prevent over-trading.

3. Adaptive Intelligence (Self-Correction)

The EA monitors its own performance using the Sharpe Ratio (risk-adjusted return).

High Performance: If the Sharpe Ratio is good (>15.0), the required Score Threshold is 70.

Low Performance: If the Sharpe Ratio drops, the EA enters "Defense Mode" and raises the required Score Threshold to 90.

If the Sharpe Ratio drops, the EA enters "Defense Mode" and raises the required Score Threshold to . Note on Logic: Since the max possible score is 85, setting the threshold to 90 effectively acts as a Circuit Breaker, pausing all auto-entries until manual intervention or market conditions reset.

4. Money Management & Recovery

Position Stacking: It allows up to 3 positions but reduces risk for subsequent trades:

It allows up to 3 positions but reduces risk for subsequent trades: 1st Trade: 100% Lot Size



2nd Trade: 70% Lot Size



3rd Trade: 50% Lot Size

Smart Volatility: If the Sharpe Ratio is very high (>20), it boosts lot size by 20% to capitalize on winning streaks.

Reverse on SL: If a trade hits Stop Loss, the EA looks at the last minute of history. If it sees a loss, it immediately opens a trade in the opposite direction to attempt to catch the reversal (if ReverseOnSL is true).

5. Trailing Stop