SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance Grid
- Devie Arevalo Montemayor
Professional Crypto Market Intelligence Dashboard
OVERVIEW
The SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance Grid is a professional-grade market intelligence dashboard designed for active crypto traders who require real-time clarity, structure, and precision.
Built around live strength ranking, momentum tracking, and correlation analysis, the grid delivers an immediate overview of market positioning across major cryptocurrencies — all within a clean, data-driven interface.
The system operates independently or alongside other SynaptixQuant tools, automatically adapting without user configuration.
CORE COMPONENTS
1. Crypto Matrix Grid
The main grid provides a real-time overview of market strength, momentum, and directional bias across supported crypto assets.
Displayed Columns
|Column
|Description
|Symbol
|Cryptocurrency symbol
|Dir
|Directional bias (Buy / Sell)
|Scr
|Relative strength score
|Status
|Entry proximity or active signal state
|Price
|Live market price
|Time
|Signal age (e.g. 7h ago, 2d ago)
|SL
|Calculated stop-loss level
|TP
|Calculated take-profit level
|SD
|Strength deviation metric
|5D 10D / 30D
|Historical strength reference values
2. Correlation Intelligence Panel
Displays the strongest inverse correlations between crypto assets in real time.
Panel Features
-
Top negative correlations ranked by strength
-
Pair-to-pair relationship visibility
-
Correlation strength classification (Weak / Medium / Strong)
-
Adjustable calculation period (default: 20)
-
Designed to identify divergence, hedging opportunities, and market rotation
SUPPORTED CRYPTO ASSETS
Based on the active grid configuration:
-
BTC
-
ETH
-
SOL
-
BNB
-
ADA
-
XRP
-
DOT
-
LINK
-
AVAX
-
MATIC
-
LTC
-
BCH
-
DOGE
-
EOS
(Automatically adapts to broker symbol naming.)
KEY CAPABILITIES
Market Strength Visibility
-
Instant ranking of assets by relative strength
-
Clear identification of leaders and laggards
-
Visual clarity during volatile conditions
Momentum Awareness
-
Acceleration and deceleration tracking
-
Early detection of trend continuation or exhaustion
Correlation Insight
-
Identifies negatively correlated pairs
-
Highlights diversification and hedge opportunities
-
Supports smarter portfolio positioning
Signal Clarity
-
Clean, distraction-free layout
-
Time-based signal tracking
-
Real-time updates without refresh
INTERFACE CONTROLS
-
One-click symbol selection
-
Draggable and repositionable panels
-
Resizable grid layout
-
Clean, minimal UI designed for fast decision-making
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
|Specification
|Details
|Platform
|MetaTrader 5
|Indicator Type
|Multi-panel dashboard
|Operating Mode
|Standalone
|Asset Coverage
|Crypto (14 symbols)
|Update Frequency
|Real-time
|Performance Impact
|Low CPU usage
|Alerts
|Visual (panel-based)
IDEAL FOR
-
Crypto momentum traders
-
Strength and rotation-based strategies
-
Correlation-aware trading systems
-
Traders seeking clean, data-driven execution
DESIGNED FOR CLARITY & SPEED
The SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance Grid delivers immediate market awareness without clutter — enabling faster decisions, clearer bias, and structured execution.