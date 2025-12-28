Ai Engineered for Consistency

Pure Logic. Zero Emotion. Automated Trend Capture.





//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| AP_Elite_Modular_AI_v28.0_CANDLE_PYRAMID.mq5 |

//| |

//| Developed by: Ankur Prajapati |

//| Mobile: +91 98797 61600 | ankurprajapati87@gmail.com |

//| Version: 28.0 – HIGHER HIGH / LOWER LOW PYRAMIDING + $5 GAP |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Description

TrendForce EMA Professional is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who value clean, classic trend-following logic over risky gambling strategies.

Unlike dangerous Grid or Martingale systems that can blow up accounts, this algorithm relies on the time-tested Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Crossover strategy combined with strict risk management protocols. It identifies the start of a trend, executes the trade, and manages the exit automatically.

Key Features:

100% Non-Martingale: Every trade has a fixed volume. No doubling down on losses.

Strict Risk Control: Every trade is protected by a Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit immediately upon execution.

Trend Filtering: Uses a dual-EMA buffer confirmation system to filter out market noise before entering.

Optimization Ready: All parameters (Fast MA, Slow MA, SL, TP) are exposed for Backtesting and Optimization.

How It Works: The EA monitors the market on every tick.

Buy Signal: When the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA (Golden Cross). Sell Signal: When the Fast EMA crosses below the Slow EMA (Death Cross). Execution: The EA opens a position only if a new trend is confirmed and no other positions are open for that symbol.

Parameters:

InpLotSize : Fixed trading volume (e.g., 0.01 or 0.10).

InpStopLoss : Distance in points for loss protection.

InpTakeProfit : Distance in points for profit taking.

InpFastMA : Period of the fast moving average (Signal line).

InpSlowMA : Period of the slow moving average (Baseline).

InpMagicNum : Unique identifier to manage trades.

Recommendations: