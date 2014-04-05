SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance
- Devie Arevalo Montemayor
Professional Market Intelligence for Digital Assets
The SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance is a professional-grade crypto market intelligence dashboard built for traders who demand clarity, structure, and precision in fast-moving digital asset markets.
Designed by SynaptixQuant Capital, this system delivers real-time dominance scoring, momentum analysis, and correlation intelligence across major cryptocurrencies — empowering traders to identify strength, weakness, and rotation before the crowd.
Institutional Crypto Intelligence for MetaTrader 5
Built with institutional-style logic, the Crypto Dominance system transforms raw market data into actionable insights — without clutter, noise, or lag.
SUPPORTED MARKETS
Core Crypto Assets (vs USD)
BTCUSD
ETHUSD
-
BNBUSD
SOLUSD
XRPUSD
ADAUSD
DOGEUSD
LTCUSD
AVAXUSD
DOTUSD
LINKUSD
KEY FEATURES
Real-Time Dominance Dashboard
Ranks cryptocurrencies by relative strength versus USD. Instantly identify market leaders, laggards, and rotational capital flows.
Proprietary Strength Scoring
Adaptive scoring engine that responds to volatility, momentum, and directional pressure — highlighting institutional-grade market intent.
Momentum & Acceleration Metrics
Tracks speed and intensity of price movement to anticipate continuation, exhaustion, or early reversals.
Correlation Matrix
Visual correlation mapping between crypto assets, allowing traders to:
Identify internal market strength
Avoid overexposure
Detect divergence opportunities
Signal Panels (LONG / SHORT)
Automatically ranks trade opportunities based on strength imbalance, confirmation logic, and directional bias.
CAD – Clustered Aggregated Data Signals
Advanced multi-factor logic combining:
Strength
Momentum
Volatility
Designed to surface high-probability crypto trade setups with clarity.
Smart Signalling Engine
Triggers only when high-quality conditions align — fully configurable for precision-based strategies.
TRADING BENEFITS
For Day Traders
Rapid identification of strong and weak crypto assets
Momentum-based entries during volatility expansions
For Swing Traders
Trend validation through strength divergence
Improved trade confidence via correlation alignment
For Position Traders
Macro crypto strength context
Cross-asset confirmation across the crypto market
CUSTOMIZATION & CONTROL
Adjustable sensitivity levels
-
-
Signal filtering thresholds
Distance & volatility filtering
Full broker symbol compatibility
WHY TRADERS CHOOSE SYNAPTIXQUANT CRYPTO DOMINANCE
Institutional-grade market structure analysis
-
-
-
Designed for professional crypto workflows