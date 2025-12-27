TSPEdge Pro Binary and Scalping Engine

A high-probability trend-continuation engine designed for Binary Options and Scalping, featuring built-in Win/Loss tracking and automation-ready signal buffers.

TSPEdge is a professional-grade technical indicator engineered for traders who demand precision and data-backed confidence. Unlike "black-box" indicators that repaint or use laggy math, TSPEdge utilizes a multi-layered verification system to identify high-probability trend exhaustion and recovery points.

The Strategy Logic:

The indicator operates on a Quadruple-Confirmation Engine:

  • Trend Identification: Uses a dual-stage SMA crossover system to establish the dominant market bias.

  • Momentum Filtering: An integrated RSI-smoothed filter ensures that signals are only generated when momentum is accelerating in the direction of the trend.

  • Volume Alignment: A MACD-histogram delta check ensures that the "big money" is moving with your trade, filtering out weak "fake-out" moves.

  • Proprietary Setup Logic: The core of TSPEdge is its "Exhaustion Check." It analyzes a specific lookback period (Setup Phase) to ensure the market is not overextended before issuing a signal.

Key Features:

  • Dual-Strategy Support: Includes two distinct signal types:

    1. Fast Momentum: Optimized for 1-candle expiry/scalping.

    2. Structural Trend: Optimized for 5-candle expiry/swing scalping.

  • Real-Time Statistics: Built-in Win/Loss dashboard that tracks the performance of both strategies directly on your chart. No more guessing—know your win rate instantly.

  • Automation Ready: Consolidates all signals into standard buffers (Index 0 and 1). Perfectly compatible with auto-trader bots.

  • Non-Repainting: Every signal is fixed once the candle closes. What you see on the history is exactly what happened in real-time.

Recommended Usage:

  • Timeframes: M1 and M5 for Binary Options; M5+ for Forex Scalping.

  • Assets: Highly effective on all markets and high-volatility indices.

  • Usage guide for Binary Options:

  1. 2x Expiry signals: Optimized for next candle expiry. (Arrows in MistyRose). Dot alerts sent before arrow signals to get you ready to enter high precision trades - trades to be entered on the same candle as soon as the arrow is triggered for next candle expiry.
  2. 5x Expiry signals: Optimized for 5-candle expiry/swing scalping. (Arrows in green for Buy and red for Sell). Trades to be entered on the next candle start if the previous candle leaves a wick of at least the body size in the direction opposite to the trade signal (Lower wick for Buys, Upper wick for Sells).

Developer Note:

We believe in transparency. TSPEdge was built by traders for traders. We provide consistent updates and technical support to ensure you have the best tools for the current market environment.

