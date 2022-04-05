Jmt Manager MT4

The "JMT Funded Man V13" Expert Advisor (EA) features a compact, modern graphical trading panel designed for MetaTrader 4 (or 5, depending on the version). The panel is positioned on the chart (default: X=100, Y=30 pixels from top-left) and provides an intuitive interface for manual trading with advanced risk management controls. Below is a detailed description of its layout, components, and functionalities based on the code. The panel's dimensions are 264 pixels wide and 535 pixels high (after the cut from bottom), with a black background, blue accent header, and various colored buttons/elements for visual clarity.

Overall Layout and Design

  • Background: Solid black rectangle with a thin blue accent bar at the top.
  • Style: Modern, button-based UI with labels, buttons, and input displays. Elements are spaced efficiently to fit within the reduced height, using Arial fonts (bold for emphasis).
  • Updates: The panel refreshes every tick (or on timeframe changes) to display real-time data like balance, P/L, and calculated values.
  • Color Scheme:
    • Black/gray backgrounds for sections.
    • Blue accent (C'0,150,255') for active/selected elements.
    • White text for labels and buttons.
    • Yellow for risk percentages.
    • Green for RR ratio.
    • Red for SL lines, green for TP lines.
    • Customizable button colors (e.g., close button is dark orange by default).
  • Interactivity: Clickable buttons and toggles to adjust settings. All changes are saved globally and persist across sessions.

Panel Sections (Top-to-Bottom)

  1. Header Section:

    • Title: "JMT FUNDED MAN" in white, small font (size 6, Arial Black) on the left.
    • Server Time: Displays the current server time (HH:MM:SS) in white on the top-right corner, updating in real-time.
    • Accent Bar: Thin blue stripe across the full width for visual separation.

  2. Risk Per Trade Section:

    • Label: "RISK PER TRADE" in gray.
    • Buttons: Minus ("−") and Plus ("+") buttons (red and green) to adjust risk value in steps (0.20% or $10).
    • Value Display: Shows current risk (e.g., "8.00%" or "200.00") in yellow font, centered.
    • Risk Type Toggle: Button below labeled "RISK TYPE: %" (or "RISK TYPE: CURRENCY"), purple background, switches between percentage-based (using account balance above reserve) and fixed currency amount risk.

  3. Stop Loss Mode Section:

    • Label: "STOP LOSS MODE" in gray.
    • Buttons: Three side-by-side buttons ("2BAR", "1BAR", "FIXED"). The active mode is highlighted in blue.
      • 2BAR: SL based on the lower of the last two bars (for buy) or higher (for sell).
      • 1BAR: SL based on the last bar's high/low.
      • FIXED: SL at a fixed distance (5000 points by default).

  4. Risk:Reward Ratio Section:

    • Label: "RISK: REWARD RATIO" in gray.
    • Buttons: Minus ("−") and Plus ("+") buttons to adjust RR ratio in steps of 0.10 (range: 0.1 to 5.0).
    • Value Display: Shows "1:X.XX" in green font, centered.

  5. Trailing SL Section:

    • Label: "TRAILING SL" in gray.
    • Toggle Button: "TRAILING ON" (green) or "TRAILING OFF" (red). Enables/disables trailing stop loss (moves SL every 3 points when price advances 1 point).

  6. Information Displays (Centered Labels):

    • Above Reserve: Shows profit above the reserved amount (e.g., "Above Reserve: 15000.00") in light blue.
    • Risk Amount: Displays the calculated risk amount (e.g., "Risk Amount: 1200.00 USD") in orange.
    • Lot Size: Shows the calculated lot size for the trade (e.g., "Lot Size: 0.12") in gray.

  7. Trading Buttons:

    • SELL and BUY Buttons: Side-by-side, full-width split.
      • SELL: Red background (C'128,0,0' with shadow).
      • BUY: Dark blue background (C'0,0,139' with shadow).
      • Clicking opens a trade with calculated SL/TP based on settings, using the magic number (123456). Supports multiple orders if lot size exceeds max per order.
    • CLOSE ALL Button: Below, full width, dark orange background (C'200,100,0'). Closes all open positions with the magic number.

  8. Footer Section:

    • Balance: "BAL: XXXXX.XX" (account balance) in white, aligned left.
    • P/L: "P/L" or "P/L: XXXXX.XX" (floating profit/loss if position open) in white, below balance.

Key Functionalities

  • Risk Management: Calculates lot size based on risk (percentage of balance above reserve or fixed amount), SL distance, and RR ratio. Prevents invalid trades (e.g., zero lot size).
  • SL/TP Preview: Draws horizontal lines on the chart (10 bars long) showing potential entry, SL (red), and TP (green) levels before trading. Lines update in real-time.
  • Trade Execution: Opens orders with FOK filling, slippage tolerance, and custom comment. Adjusts SL/TP post-open if slippage occurs. Supports trailing SL for open positions.
  • Persistence: Settings (risk, SL mode, etc.) are saved globally and reloaded on restart.
  • Alerts: Prints detailed logs for trades, errors, and mode changes to the terminal.
  • Customization: Many colors and positions are input parameters (e.g., close button color is adjustable).

Usage Notes

  • The panel auto-adjusts on timeframe changes and deletes/recreates lines/objects as needed.
  • For preview mode (no open position), it shows SL/TP lines based on the larger distance direction.
  • Error handling: Warns for invalid SL modes, trading restrictions, or calculation errors.
  • This is a manual trading tool—does not automate entries but provides precise controls for disciplined trading.

