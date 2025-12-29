Precision Quantum EA

🔷 PRECISION QUANTUM EA (MT4)

Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 4 – Optimized for EURUSD

📌 Overview

Precision Quantum EA is a professionally developed MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor, designed to execute trades using a structured, rule-based algorithm with a strong focus on precision, discipline, and controlled execution.

The system is primarily optimized for the EURUSD currency pair, where its internal logic and execution filters are intended to operate most effectively.

⚙️ Core Philosophy

Precision Quantum EA is built on the principle that sustainable algorithmic trading depends on:

  • Controlled decision logic

  • Consistent and repeatable execution

  • Risk-aware trade management

  • Selective participation in market conditions

The EA avoids unnecessary exposure and does not attempt to trade continuously.

🧠 Key Characteristics

  • Fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor

  • Rule-based trading logic

  • Primarily optimized for EURUSD

  • Designed for disciplined, low-noise execution

  • Minimal user interaction after setup

🔧 Adjustable Settings

The EA includes configurable parameters allowing users to customize:

  • Risk and position sizing

  • Trade management behavior

  • Execution-related filters

This flexibility allows the EA to be adapted to different account sizes and personal risk preferences.

📊 Recommended Trading Environment

Precision Quantum EA is designed to perform best under:

  • Reliable MT4 brokers

  • Low to moderate spreads on EURUSD

  • Stable execution conditions

Users are encouraged to test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

🛡️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk.
No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits, and past performance does not ensure future results.

Precision Quantum EA is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee.

✅ Usage Recommendations

  • Demo testing prior to live trading

  • Conservative risk settings for long-term operation

  • VPS recommended for continuous execution

📌 Final Notes

Precision Quantum EA is intended for traders seeking a professional, focused, and methodical automated trading solution for MetaTrader 4, with an emphasis on EURUSD execution and disciplined automation.


Önerilen ürünler
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
The Viper EA
Profalgo Limited
3.18 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Trend Sniping
Ke Xiu
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Trend Sniping is  a home made medium-term trading strategy  and good for  strategy diversification  and  earning huge profits per trade . Before purchasing the strategy, you are recommended to browse the characters of this strategy below: 1. This strategy is built for trend hunting seekers. The default parameters is for  1 hour chart AUDUSD only .   2. It comes with both  appropriate  range of taking profits  and  appropriate  range of stopping loss  default settings. 3. Smooth back-testin
Unicorn XU
Andrii Garkusha
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description of the strategy: A highly professionally developed strategy from a trader with 25 years of experience. The strategy is based on the breakdown of levels. It has been thoroughly tested over a 20-year history using the entire range of stress tests (spread widening, slippage, application in other markets, changes in parameters, etc.). Average annual return 362%. Maximum drawdown 41.3%. In portfolio mode, the average annual return is 225%, drawdown 15.2%. Work with a single entry with ta
Divergence Progression
Anton Karabeinikov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor " Divergence Progression» For the EA to work, you need to download the indicator from the CodeBase section-http: / / www. mql5. com/ru/code/32437 - and place it in the MQL4/Indicators folder Recommended parameters D1 EUR / USD: TakeProfit-250; StopLoss-30; Closing on the opposite signal=false; This expert Advisor is medium-term and is intended only for trading on the D1 period on the EUR / USD pair. T
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Survive
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Uzman Danışmanlar
Survive expert advisor. Trading algorithm developed based on the combination of MACD and RSI indicators. Only one buy/sell order is executed. No martingales or other recovery techniques. In case of loss the system automatically closes the order if no stop loss is set based on the parameters entered. The system is suitable for all currencies. basic settings for usd/jpy currencies H1 Timeframe. //------------------------declaration of variables------------------------ ------ MagicNumber ; // M
LogicalTraderEA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LogicalTraderEA is a Hedging expert advisor which uses a grid recovery strategy. Trading Strategy LogicalTraderEA trades on all types of pairs. It works most efficiently on an account with a high margin, which plays a huge role in any strategy. The user has to be able to consider withdrawal as a part of the strategy. This EA works on all time frames without losing its efficiency, but it works most efficiently in the H1 time frame. I have already set the most optimal default parameters in accorda
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
Uzman Danışmanlar
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
Trendless Scalper
Jaspreet Singh Saini
Uzman Danışmanlar
As the name says, Trendless Scalper doesn't care for what trend is going on in the currency pair. It opens one trade as selected by user and then keep on adding trades according to direction itself. It don't have very complicated parameters. Simply apply on any chart and it works. It is recommended that the spread of the account should be low, but it dont have any restriction for accounts with high Spread too. It can trade any chart and any timeframe. This EA works for those accounts which can h
EA Dark Magic MT4
Reni
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Requirements Hedging account! EA work with any brokerage conditions EA should run on a VPS continuously Information Working symbol EUR, USD, GBP, GOLD, any pair Working Timeframe: M15/M30/H1 Min deposit: $500 (1 Pair) Min leverage 1:500      MM = TRUE (Automatic lot calculation according to your risk) MM = FALSE (No Automatic lot calculation)  Risk = Risk % will work if your Auto Lot is True  Lot Size= If MM is False then your manual lot will work        Multiplier  = Multiplier lot siz
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
Artificial Neural Network Plus
Vladimir Tkach
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor trades the signals from an artificial neural network with one hidden layer. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the specified period. MAIN PARAMETERS Net option - setting the order grid. When placing a market (not pending, Pending order offset=0 ) order according to a signal, the grid order is set. The following direction are available: follow the trend , against the treand and both directions . The number of placed orders is taken from the ...maximum deals with
Extreme EA MT4
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROMO PERIOD 5 COPIES SPECIAL PRICE NEXT PRICE: 400,00 COPIES AVAILABLE: 2 EXTREME EA  is a professional EA built on  EURUSD  pair behaviors on the FOREX market. Fully automated with the  AUTO TRADE MODE  and fully customable with the  DOUBLE MONEY MANAGEMENT  system. The AUTO TRADE MODE will use the best parameters, you need only to activate the strategy from the menu and choose your risk level. NECESSARY:  YOU NEED TO ACTIVATE THE STRATEGY FROM EXPERT SETTINGS, CHECK FIRST SCREENSHOT NEC
Capital Gate EA
Irina Cherkashina
Uzman Danışmanlar
This universal expert advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous work in two directions of the trading strategy, which is based on our own trend indicator "   Extreme Spike ProfRoboTrading "  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control de
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Fxdolarix
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fxdolarix is an automatic robot scalper for GBPUSD M5. Was tested on a real account for 3 months. The robot uses a scalping strategy focused on short-term intraday price movements. The main emphasis is on identifying moments of short-term volatility and executing quick trades. The robot uses such indicators as: iMACD, iMA, iStochastic. Using these indicators, the robot identifies the direction of the trend, and with the help of tick price movement activity, the robot identifies sharp impulses i
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
TC Poseidon EA
Pablo Leonardo Spata
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a trading robot to work on USDCHF - Timeframe H1 . It exploits a statistical advantage produced in the Swiss franc. All trades with SL and TP. Backtest now!   Special OFFER for this week Discount price - $ 49. Next price $ 149. BUY NOW!!!   Would you like to see how 100 dollars turn into more than 3 million dollars? Do you already have a robust strategy that works on USDCHF ? TC Poseidon EA is the god of the seas, water, storms, hurricanes, earthquakes, and horses. Use its power to
Trend Momentum
Gonzalo Melendi Mancebo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Momentum use indicators as EMAs, MACD and an algorithm to detect trends. After first conditions as been reached, it computes crossing angles of the EMAs to set the trigger. Money management is aloud to set percentage lots or fixed lot. After TP1 is reached, SL is moved to Entry point in order to reduce risk. Parameters for Buy Trades and Sell Trades are separated for optimization process. Default parameters EURUSD - 1H.
M K Ultra
Debashish Sahu
Uzman Danışmanlar
A loss Recovery Ea which use the Symmetric Triangle Price action Pattern to place recovery trades using Martingale. Benefit of this ea : Risk get reduced from normal recovery system as bigger lot size are placed near the triangle center and as soon as the triangle breaks, bigger lot size offsets the overall losses thus reaching profit target sooner. Ea also has default trend following capability by choosing the daily candle direction, and can put stop loss to breakeven thus protecting the trade
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
GoldMine EA MT4
Jerald Jay Cruz
Uzman Danışmanlar
No force entry and not martingale!!! This EA is designed to identify the best setup trades, executing approximately 3 to 5 high-quality trades per week on each currency pair. This Expert Advisor (EA) is tailored for XAU/USD (Gold)  and operates on a 5-minute time frame . The strategy combines the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with a Moving Average (MA) to identify trade opportunities and manage exits effectively. Key Features: CCI-Based Entry : The EA watches for the CCI to cross extreme l
StealthGapScalper Pro
Hajime Tsuro
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stealth Gap Scalper Pro is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market inefficiencies with a stealthy, tactical approach. Combining powerful gap trading strategies with smart grid averaging and night scalping techniques, this EA excels at capturing quick, reliable profits during low-volatility periods—especially Monday gaps and overnight moves. With configurable trade directions, automatic lot scaling, and an intelligent trailing stop system, Stealth Gap Scalper Pro ad
LossLess Neuron
Vladimir Tkach
4 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor receives signals from an artificial neural network that uses the RSI indicator. Trades are closed by the opposite signals. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the bar. The EA also has the following functions: changing a position volume in proportion to the change in balance (function for the tester); transfer of unprofitable trades into breakeven; Parameters Start with lot - initial position volume increased in proportion to the balance change; Lotsize by balanc
FREE
Auto sl tp settings
Kaijun Wang
Uzman Danışmanlar
任何交易者的最佳伙伴！ 该EA加载后: 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 特性 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 自动止盈止损设置 自动设置止损止盈的开关 固定止损的点数设置 固定止盈的点数设置 自动使用波幅自动计算的TP设置 波幅自动计算的TP的风险系数设置 超过一定开仓时间的订单不再设置止盈止损. 止损保护设置 止损保护开关 止损保护启动点数设置 盈利保护点数设置 止损移动设置 移动止损开关 移动止损启动点数设置 移动止损回撤点数设置 有任何问题,欢迎交流...
DYJ ScalpingBurg EA
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
DYJ ScalpingBurg EA tamamen otomatik bir Uzman Tavsiyeti. Burg algoritmi filtrü giriş için kullanılır. Tavsiye bir hedging ve ECN hesap tipine ihtiyacı var. The order loss is bailed out by the game and becomes a profit.  Eğer emir yöntemi yanlış olursa. Oyun stratejisini her zaman kapatabilirsiniz. General Recommendations ECN hesaplarını tavsiye et, xauusd 8 ile 11 arasında yayılır, EURUSD 1 yayılır. En az depozit 200 dolar. Lütfen xauusd ve EURUSD ayarlar dosyasını ürün yorum alanında indirin
Long or Short MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Expert Advisor without indicators. When installed on a chart, the adviser immediately starts its work, depending on the settings, it can work only BUY, SELL or BUY and SELL at a time. The EA has a new cycle parameter, if you want to complete the trading, set the NEW_CYCLE = false parameter, and the EA will not open a new series of orders. each transaction can have a stop loss, take profit and be accompanied by a trailing stop. It has filters by spread, maximum lot and the number of orders.
Forceoil
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Uzman Danışmanlar
Force Oil expert Advisor. Tested algorithm for wti trading, optimized for H1 timeframe. Vps recommended. The algorithm detects changes detected on the symbol and carries out the buy/sell operation. The market exit can take place with stop loss (normally it has a value of 0) or via algorithm when the movement tends to stabilize. It does not require further optimization. Happy Trading. 
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
2025’in en güçlü otomatik işlem stratejilerinden biri 2025 yılında kullanılan en güçlü manuel işlem stratejilerinden birini, TMA (Triangular Moving Average) ve CG mantığı temel alınarak tam otomatik bir Expert Advisor’a (EA) dönüştürdük. 550 $ fiyatla yalnızca bir adet kaldı. Bundan sonra fiyat 650 $ ve 750 $ olacak, nihai fiyat ise 1200 $ olarak belirlenecek. Bu EA, hassas girişler, akıllı bekleyen emirler ve sıkı risk yönetimi için tasarlanmıştır ve tüm Forex pariteleri ile Altın (XAUUSD) için
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN MT5 versiyonu :   TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT4 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! Kural       İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yapın. Kuantum
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.65 (54)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
Uzman Danışmanlar
Titan AI — Yeni Nesil Otomatik Alım-Satım Sistemi Titan AI , MX Robots uzman ekibi tarafından geliştirilen yeni nesil bir otomatik işlem sistemidir. Gelişmiş yapay zeka teknolojisini derin finansal uzmanlıkla birleştirir. Bu EA, kurumsal düzeyde kullanılan Real Tick , MBP (Market by Price) ve MBO (Market by Order) gibi yüksek kaliteli piyasa verileriyle eğitilmiştir. Bu sayede Titan AI, farklı piyasalarda tutarlı ve zeki kararlar verebilir. Titan AI, aynı anda birden fazla yapay zeka stratejisin
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Uzman Danışmanlar
DCA CYCLEMAX Tanıtımı Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Genel Bakış DCA CYCLEMAX, piyasada tek yönlü güçlü bir trend gösteren varlıklar için optimize edilmiş güçlü bir yarı otomatik grid ticaret programıdır (EA). Özellikle altın (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) ve kripto para birimleri gibi yüksek volatiliteye ve sabit yönlü bir trende sahip varlıklarda etkilidir. DCA stratejisini (Dollar-Cost Averaging
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
Uzman Danışmanlar
2024 yılından itibaren Gold (Altın M15) testi için varsayılan ayarlar Kaufman Smart Regime EA: Adaptif Piyasa Zekası ÖZEL TANITIM TEKLİFİ: Smart Regime EA'nın gücü, gerçek değerinin çok altında bir fiyata piyasaya sürülüyor. Fiyat, kademeli ve aşamalı artışla nihai değer olan $500 'a ulaşmaya başlamadan önce, lisansınızı şimdi $50 karşılığında güvenceye alın. Bu, eşi benzeri olmayan bir piyasa mantığına yapılan yatırımdır. Adaptif algoritmik ticaretin gücünü açığa çıkarın. Kaufman Smart Regime
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Uzman Danışmanlar
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
24 saatlik flaş satış - Sadece $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms", özellikle US30 çifti ile işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmış bir Expert Advisor (EA) olup HFT meydan okuması için özel olarak geliştirilmiştir. Daha fazla üst düzey Expert Advisor ve Göstergeler için şu adrese gidin: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Ben Los, daha fazla güncelleme almak için lütfen abone olun: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFT Nedir? Yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT), büyük bir sipar
Quantum Scalper GBPUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Quantum Scalper GBPUSD is an automated trading system designed for the GBPUSD currency pair. Employing a scalping strategy and sophisticated position management, it aims to deliver high returns while minimizing risk. The EA analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum, using unique entry points to identify potential trading opportunities. To safeguard profits and enhance efficiency,   each trade is equipped with maximum Stop Loss levels and a Trailing Stop feature. Bonus: get free E
Pingo AI
Anastasiya Morozova
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pingo Pingo, forex piyasasında istikrarlı ve güvenli ticaret için tasarlanmış tam otomatik bir ticaret robotudur. Danışman, sıkı risk kontrolü ve martingale, grid veya ortalama gibi tehlikeli stratejilerin yokluğuna vurgu yapılarak tasarlanmıştır. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155602 Nasıl çalışır? Pingo, akıllı volatilite filtreleri kullanarak fiyat modellerini ve kısa vadeli piyasa dinamiklerini analiz eder. Robot, pazara yüksek başarı olasılığı ve minimum riskle girme
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Bitcoin Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
- Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. - Lifetime update free Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority . Bitcoin enables direct transactions between users, secured by cryptographic technology and recorded on a transparent and immutable ledger   without centra
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CyNera: Sizin Ticaretiniz, Bizim Teknolojimiz Kılavuz ve ayar dosyaları: Kılavuz ve ayar dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisanslara göre artar Mevcut kopya sayısı: 4 Piyasadaki en değişken araçlardan biri olan altın ticareti, hassasiyet, derinlemesine analiz ve güçlü risk yönetimi gerektirir. CyNera Expert Advisor, bu unsurları kusursuz bir şekilde entegre ederek, optimum altın ticareti için tasarlanmış sofistike bir sistem oluşturur. Cy
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt