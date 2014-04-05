ICT adr Levels and Zones indicator For MT5

ICT ADR Levels and Zones Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The ICT ADR Levels and Zones Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is developed based on the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology and is designed to accurately assess daily market volatility.

This MT5 indicator analyzes price action over the previous five trading sessions, incorporating prior daily highs and lows to calculate the Average Daily Range (ADR). Based on these calculations, the indicator plots key ADR zones directly on the chart at 1/3, 1/2, and 1× ADR levels, allowing traders to identify critical price areas with ease.

Each ADR level is clearly displayed using green, blue, and red color coding, ensuring fast and intuitive visual recognition.

ICT ADR Levels and Zones Indicator Specifications

Feature Description Category Trading Utility – ICT – Liquidity Platform MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Skill Level Intermediate to Advanced Indicator Type User-Friendly Timeframe Suitable for Reversal & Continuation Trading Style Multi-Timeframe Compatible Market Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading

Indicator Overview

One of the key strengths of the ICT ADR Levels and Zones Indicator is its ability to identify potential false breakouts during high-liquidity trading sessions such as London and New York, commonly referred to in ICT terminology as Judas Swings.

These setups typically begin with price extending into an ADR zone, attracting liquidity, followed by a sharp reversal that aligns with the true directional bias of the session.

Bullish Move Example

On a 15-minute Bitcoin (BTC) chart, price action moves into the 1× and 1/3 ADR zones, triggering sell-side liquidity. The market then reverses upward, with bullish momentum often continuing toward the opposite ADR boundary.

Bearish Move Example

A 30-minute USD/CHF chart illustrates a bearish scenario using the ICT ADR Levels and Zones Indicator. Price approaches the upper ADR zones, induces buy-side liquidity, and subsequently reverses to the downside.

Conclusion



The ICT ADR Levels and Zones Indicator for MT5 is a practical and effective tool for analyzing intraday volatility and liquidity behavior. By clearly mapping 1/3, 1/2, and full ADR zones, the indicator helps traders anticipate potential reversal areas and define realistic price targets with greater confidence.