ICT22 Mentorship Trading Model Indicator For MT5

The ICT 2022 Mentorship Trading Model Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is developed based on the core principles of the ICT methodology and is designed to support advanced technical analysis. This indicator assists traders in identifying market structure shifts, liquidity zones, price displacement-based trade setups, and Fair Value Gap (FVG) areas with high precision.

When a strong candle breaks a key level and the price subsequently retraces into the identified FVG zone, the indicator generates a directional entry signal using visual arrows, highlighting potential trading opportunities.

 

ICT 2022 Mentorship Trading Model Indicator Specifications

Feature

Description

Category

ICT – Signal & Prediction – Liquidity

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Reversal – Continuation – Breakout

Timeframe

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading

Market

All Markets

 

Indicator Overview

In addition to directional arrows (green for buy signals and orange for sell signals), the indicator uses three distinct markers to illustrate different types of breakout behavior:

  • X Marker: Appears when a breakout occurs only through the candle’s wick beyond a previous high or low
  • Circle Marker: Triggered when the candle body causes the breakout
  • Tick Marker: Displays when a strong displacement candle confirms the breakout momentum

These markers provide traders with deeper insight into the strength and nature of price movements.

 

Buy Signal Example

On the EUR/USD 1-hour chart, a bullish displacement candle breaks above a resistance level, triggering a tick marker. As price retraces back into the newly formed FVG zone, the indicator confirms a buy signal, displayed with a green arrow.

 

Sell Signal Example

On the USD/CAD 1-hour timeframe, a key price level is broken, resulting in the formation of a new FVG zone. When the market revisits this area, the indicator generates a sell signal, marked by an orange arrow.

 

Indicator Settings

The ICT 2022 Mentorship Trading Model Indicator includes a simple yet effective settings panel:

  • Candles: Determines the number of historical candles used for analysis and signal generation

 

Conclusion

The ICT 2022 Mentorship Trading Model Indicator MT5 enables traders to accurately identify liquidity targets, valid market structure breaks, and retracements into Fair Value Gaps. By visually confirming breakout strength and entry zones, this indicator enhances price action analysis and supports more confident and precise trading decisions through clearly defined buy and sell signals.

