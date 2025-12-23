Gold Trend Fortress

Trend Commander v3.9 is a professional-grade automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe .

In a market flooded with dangerous Grid and Martingale EAs that risk your entire equity for pennies, Trend Commander stands apart. It is a Pure Trend Follower . It waits patiently for significant breakouts and ride Trend Follower . It waits patiently for significant breakouts and ride Trend Follower . . wailves of stop vesil-strict and rides. trailing stops.

✅ What's New in v3.6(Validator Edition)? This version has been re-engineered for maximum stability and broker compliance:

Anti-Spam Logic: Built-in "Cooldown Timer" to prevent excessive order modification requests. Volume Limit Check: Automatically adjusts lot sizes to comply with broker-specific volume limits (perfect for Prop Firms). Strict Step Trailing: Implemented a minimum step (30 points) for trailing stops to ensure smooth operation on all VPS environments.

🚀 Core Strategy Logic:

The "Big Picture" Filter: It respects the Daily (D1) Trend. It never trades against the daily momentum, keeping you on the right side of the market. 3-Day Breakout Rule: Uses a 72-period Donchian Channel to filter out 80% of market noise. It enters only when a genuine breakout occurs. Volatility Squeeze: Powered by ADX and Bollinger Bandwidth, it avoids "dead markets" and ranges. Auto-Compounding: Built-in Money Management grows your lot size automatically as your account grows.

📊 Performance Highlights (Backtest Data):

Profit Factor: > 1.60 (Real-world conditions)

Win Rate: ~58% (High for a trend strategy)

Drawdown: Low & Controlled (Hard Stop Loss on every trade)

Risk/Reward: Positive Expectancy (~1.2 : 1)

(Recommendations)

Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe : H1 (1 Hour)

Account Type : ECN or Raw Spread is recommended.

Minimum Deposit : $500 (Safe), $1000+ (Recommended).

Settings :

InpUseMM : true (Enable Auto-Compounding for growth).



InpRiskPercent : 0.01 (Conservative) or 0.02 (Aggressive).



InpChannelPeriod : 72 (Do not change, this is the core logic).