Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Mini

Product Overview 🎥 Product Video: https://youtu.be/QoeGq5RzPCo

Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Mini is a 7-day free trial version of Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition.
This Product is a powerful MT5 chart tool that integrates the features of Chart Auto Flow and Focus Time Line.
The trial can be used once per user.

  1. Variable-speed chart playback and reverse playback
    Quickly review past price movements with fast playback or perform trade simulations with slow playback.
    Includes all features of the product Chart Auto Flow

  2. Instant focus movement to important time points (Allows sequential focus movement across multiple points )
    Instantly move to any desired time, allowing you to efficiently check charts without losing track of analysis points.
    Includes Mode: Single Line from the product Focus Time Line

  3. Synchronizes all chart windows to the time point of interest and moves focus simultaneously.
    Synchronizes a selected time point across all chart windows, enabling all charts to focus on that point simultaneously.
    Equipped with Mode: SingleSync in the product Focus Time Line

Suitable for FX, stocks, gold, cryptocurrencies, and all other financial instruments.
Ideal for efficiently reviewing past price movements, detecting patterns, verifying strategies, and practicing trading.


Features & Benefits

  • Variable-speed playback and reverse playback
    Control chart movements freely with a wide speed range from 50ms to 10 minutes.

  • Instant focus movement to important time points
    Move instantly to any desired time point. The display position can be switched sequentially between the right edge, center, and left edge of the screen.

  • Intuitive operation
    Pause, resume, adjust speed, and change the number of bars shifted easily via buttons.

  • Compatible with all timeframes and financial instruments
    Suitable for day trading, swing trading, and long-term analysis in any chart environment.

Operation Overview

Button/Label Function Description
Pause / Restart Pause / Resume Control chart playback
Reset Reset speed and bar shift Speed:1s, Bar:1 にリセット
Slow / Fast Adjust playback speed Set freely from 50ms to 10 minutes
Bar+ / Bar- Adjust number of bars shifted Adjustable from 1 to 480 bars
Past / Future Switch direction Switch between playback and reverse playback
Speed / Bars (Label) Display current speed and bars Check current settings
FocusTimeLine Set focus point Set a point at the desired time
Position Change display position Switch between right edge, center, and left edge of the screen
Focus Move focus Instantly move to the selected time point
END Program exit


Notice
The number of FocusTimeLines you can create is limited to one. (The full product “Focus Time Line” allows up to 100 lines.)

Setup

  1. Log in to MT5, search for the product in the Market, and click "Buy" and "Download" to automatically install it.

  2. It will be placed under Navigator → Expert Advisors (EA) → Market.

  3. Drag & drop or double-click to add it to a chart.

Recommended Environment

  • OS: Windows 11

  • MT5: Build 5320 / Build 5260

  • CPU: Intel 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 (4 cores / 8 threads)

  • Memory: 8GB

May work on Mac or other environments, but untested—use at your own discretion.

Risk Notice

This tool does not include trading functions; there is no risk to your funds.



Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Chart Auto Flow Mini
Gakko Takahashi
Yardımcı programlar
Ürün Videosu   https://youtu.be/zpgD4x4pRpg Chart Auto Flow,   MT5 EA aracı   olup, trader’ların: Grafikleri otomatik oynatma Ters oynatma (geriye doğru) Grafikleri hızlı inceleyip formasyonları tanıma Yavaş modda strateji pratiği ve yöntem testi yapmasını sağlar. Forex, hisse, altın, kripto ve tüm enstrümanlar ,   tüm zaman dilimleri (M1–MN)   ile uyumludur. Geçmiş grafikleri etkin şekilde incelemek, formasyonları bulmak, teknik analiz yapmak veya strateji testleri gerçekleştirmek isteyen t
FREE
Focus Time Line Mini
Gakko Takahashi
Yardımcı programlar
Ürün Özeti https://youtu.be/bHloY0HxDQ0 Grafik odağını istediğiniz zaman noktasına tek tıklamayla taşıyın (Mode: Single Line) Birden fazla zaman noktası belirleyin ve grafik odağını sırayla bu noktalara taşıyın (Mode: Multi Lines) new! İstediğiniz zaman noktasını birden fazla grafikte senkronize ederek tüm grafiklerin odağını aynı anda taşıyın (Mode: SnglSync) Önemli analiz noktalarını kaçırmadan grafikleri verimli şekilde incelemenizi sağlayan güvenilir bir araçtır. Grafiği ne kadar har
FREE
Chart Auto Flow
Gakko Takahashi
Yardımcı programlar
Ürün Videosu https://youtu.be/zpgD4x4pRpg Chart Auto Flow, MT5 EA aracı olup, trader’ların: Grafikleri otomatik oynatma Ters oynatma (geriye doğru) Grafikleri hızlı inceleyip formasyonları tanıma Yavaş modda strateji pratiği ve yöntem testi yapmasını sağlar. Forex, hisse, altın, kripto ve tüm enstrümanlar , tüm zaman dilimleri (M1–MN) ile uyumludur. Geçmiş grafikleri etkin şekilde incelemek, formasyonları bulmak, teknik analiz yapmak veya strateji testleri gerçekleştirmek isteyen trader’lar
Focus Time Line
Gakko Takahashi
Yardımcı programlar
Ürün Özeti https://youtu.be/bHloY0HxDQ0 Grafik odağını istediğiniz zaman noktasına tek tıklamayla taşıyın (Mode: Single Line) Birden fazla zaman noktası belirleyin ve grafik odağını sırayla bu noktalara taşıyın (Mode: Multi Lines) new! İstediğiniz zaman noktasını birden fazla grafikte senkronize ederek tüm grafiklerin odağını aynı anda taşıyın (Mode: SnglSync) Önemli analiz noktalarını kaçırmadan grafikleri verimli şekilde incelemenizi sağlayan güvenilir bir araçtır. Grafiği ne kadar har
Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition
Gakko Takahashi
Yardımcı programlar
Ürün videosu:   https://youtu.be/QoeGq5RzPCo Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition , Chart Auto Flow ve Focus Time Line özelliklerini birleştirir ve MT5 grafikleri için güçlü bir araç sağlar. Grafikleri değişken hızda oynatma ve geri sarma Fiyat hareketlerini yüksek hızda gözden geçirin veya yavaş hareketle işlem simülasyonu yapın. Chart Auto Flow ürününün tüm özellikleriyle donatılmıştır İstenen zaman noktalarına anında odaklanma  (Birden fazla nokta arasında ardışık odak hareketine izin verir) He
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt