No Wick Candle Identifier

No Wick Candle Identifier is a price-action indicator designed to highlight high-intent candles where price opens exactly at the extreme (high or low). These candles indicate strong directional participation and often act as decision points, continuation triggers, or reaction levels when revisited.

What the Indicator Detects

The indicator identifies candles with no wick on one side.

Bullish No-Wick Candle

Open equals Low

Indicates immediate buying pressure

Displayed with: A green arrow below the candle A short horizontal line at the candle open



Bearish No-Wick Candle

Open equals High

Indicates immediate selling pressure

Displayed with: A red arrow on top of the candle A short horizontal line at the candle open



These levels represent areas where strong market participation was present.

How to Use the Indicator

1. CISD / Break-and-Continue Setup

When price breaks an important level such as a high, low, range boundary, or structure level using a no-wick candle, it signals strong continuation intent.

Bullish scenario:

Price breaks resistance

Bullish no-wick candle forms

Bias remains bullish

Look for continuation or pullback entries

Bearish scenario:

Price breaks support

Bearish no-wick candle forms

Bias remains bearish

Look for continuation or pullback entries

Directional bias always follows the arrow color.

2. Support and Resistance (Reaction Levels)

The horizontal line plotted at the candle open acts as a reaction level when price revisits it.

Rules:

If the arrow is green, price should react upward from the level

If the arrow is red, price should react downward from the level

A clean reaction in the same direction provides a high-probability trade opportunity.

Trade Management

Entry: On reaction or continuation near the plotted level

Stop-Loss: Beyond the candle extreme

Target: Minimum 1:2 risk-to-reward

This approach keeps execution simple and consistent.

Best Practices

Use in alignment with market structure

Works best near session highs and lows

Combine with higher-timeframe bias

Avoid low-liquidity periods

Use as a confirmation tool, not a standalone strategy

Summary

No Wick Candle Identifier helps traders identify high-intent candles, confirm CISD continuation, define reaction-based support and resistance, and maintain clear directional bias with structured 1:2 risk-to-reward setups.