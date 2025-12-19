Entry Confirm

Stop guessing entries.
One-click confirmation alerts using selectable, rule-based confirmation methods for clear, objective entry validation.

Alerts are armed directly on the chart for any symbol, timeframe, and direction — manually activate confirmation only when it matters, exactly where it matters.

Designed for entries, reversals, scale-ins, and stop-loss adjustments, Entry Confirm provides multiple confirmation types, allowing the trader to select one confirmation method at a time for consistent execution:

  • Candle Body Break

  • Candle Wick Break

  • Break of Structure (BoS)

  • Price Break of MA

  • MA Slope Reversal

  • Parabolic SAR Reversal

  • RSI Hook (OB / OS)

  • Stochastic Hook (OB / OS)

All confirmations are transparent, non-predictive, and rule-based — no auto signals, no repainting, no black-box algorithms.

Fully manual. Fully transparent.

For level-based traders who demand objective, repeatable entry confirmation — without chart-watching or opaque signal tools.


How It Works

1.Monitor price
Observe price as it approaches a potential reversal or decision area on the chart.

2.Arm the alert
Click the chart button to place a confirmation alert in the selected direction.

3.Receive confirmation
The tool continuously tracks price and triggers an alert the moment the selected break occurs.

4.Deactivate anytime
Click the button again to remove the alert instantly.

Timeframe awareness
Active alerts are tied to the timeframe on which they were placed. Switching timeframes does not affect them. Break lines appear only on the original timeframe, while other timeframes display the alert’s timeframe label.

Persistent alerts

Alerts remain active even after closing the terminal. On restart, the tool checks whether any breaks occurred while offline and notifies immediately.


Notes & Tips

Control signal aggression

Lower timeframes = faster, more aggressive confirmations
Higher timeframes = stronger, more conservative confirmations

Candle-close based alerts

All alerts trigger on candle close, making them easy to paper test, validate, and review historically.

Consistency matters

Select one confirmation type that fits your strategy and apply it consistently rather than switching between methods.

Indicator-based confirmations

When using indicator alerts (MA, Parabolic SAR, RSI, Stochastic, etc.), adding the indicator to the chart is recommended for visual context — but not required. Alerts function independently of visible indicators.


Alert Confirmations Explained

Price Action:
Candle Body Break: Triggers when price closes beyond the body of the previous candle, confirming directional momentum.
Candle Wick Break: Triggers when price closes beyond the previous candle’s wick, confirming a stronger extension beyond recent extremes.
Break of Structure (BoS): Triggers when price closes beyond a prior swing high or swing low, confirming a shift in market structure.

Moving Average:
Price Break of MA: Triggers when price closes on the opposite side of the selected moving average, with the previous candle closing on the other side. This confirms a clean transition through the MA.
MA Slope Reversal:Triggers when the slope direction of the moving average at the previous candle is opposite to the prior slope direction, signaling a potential trend change.

Trend:
Parabolic SAR Reversal: Triggers when the Parabolic SAR position of the previous bars is opposite to the current direction, confirming a reversal in SAR bias.

Momentum:
RSI Hook (OB / OS): Triggers when RSI hooks back from overbought or oversold levels, signaling momentum exhaustion and a potential reversal.
Stochastic Hook (OB / OS): Triggers when Stochastic hooks back from overbought or oversold levels, confirming a momentum shift.




