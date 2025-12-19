The Artemis

THE ARTEMIS – THE PURE MOMENTUM HUNTER

The Artemis is not just another trading bot; it’s a professional-grade strategic partner designed for traders who value logic, discipline, and aesthetics. No Grid, No Martingale, No "Black Box" AI – just pure price action momentum and breakout strategies.

WHY THE ARTEMIS IS A GAME-CHANGER?

1. Smart "High-Low" Predator Artemis doesn't chase the market; it stalks it. By identifying critical structural highs and lows, it places pending orders at the market's "backbone." It only strikes when a true breakout is confirmed, ensuring you enter only when the momentum is in your favor.

2. Elite Account Bodyguard Security is non-negotiable. Before every trade, Artemis runs a 7-layer safety check (Margin, Lot size, Stop Level, Freeze Level, etc.). It’s like having a personal assistant screaming "Wait!" before you make a mistake. It also automatically adjusts SL/TP to dodge broker traps and "stop-hunting" spikes.

3. Future-Seeing News Radar Equipped with a direct link to the MQL5 Economic Calendar, Artemis acts like a time machine. It knows when NFP, FOMC, or CPI are about to hit.

  • Stealth Mode: Automatically halts trading 10 minutes before high-impact news to avoid "gas bomb" volatility.

4. "Cosmic Crystal" Dashboard A Sci-Fi inspired interface with 4 stunning themes: Dark (Pro), Neon (Cyberpunk), Tokyo Night (Luxury) and The Artemis (Mythic). Get a full market snapshot in 3 seconds: Win rate, Profit Factor, Drawdown, and upcoming news—all beautifully visualized.

5. Master of Lot Management Choose from 5 professional risk modes:

  • Fixed Lots for beginners.

  • Auto-lots based on Balance or Risk Percentage.

  • Precise calculation based on SL distance and Tick Value—no more guessing.

Recommendations

Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe  M5
Minimum deposit $100
Recommended deposit
 $300+
Leverage
 1:100
Recommended Brokers IC Markets
Account Type Standard Account (No commission)





