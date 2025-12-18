Smart MA Entry Finder
- Pol Lazaro Porta
- Sürüm: 4.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Smart MA Entry Finder
WHAT DOES IT DO?
Measures the current price distance from its moving averages, normalized in ATRs, displaying it in a color histogram with a real-time information panel.
WHO IS IT FOR?
✅ Price Action traders who operate with moving averages
✅ Scalpers and Intraday traders who need precise entry filters
✅ EA users who require distance and volatility filters
✅ Traders seeking optimal entries near dynamic support/resistance zones
KEY BENEFITS
🎯 Avoid late entries - You'll know if the price is too far from the average
📈 Improve timing - Green = close, Red = far
🤖 Automation filters - EA compatible (includes distance and volatility filters)
⚡ Real-time panel - LIVE trading conditions status
🎨 Professional UI - Draggable, minimizable panel, never gets lost
IDEAL FOR
- Mean reversion strategies
- Controlled pullback entries
- Filtering trades with high distance/volatility
- Multi-timeframe trading (M5 + H1, H1 + D1, etc.)
PRACTICAL USE EXAMPLES
1. AVOID LATE ENTRIES
Problem: Price rises fast after a breakout and you arrive late.
Solution:
- RED histogram (>2 ATR) → ❌ Chasing price, DON'T enter
- Wait for pullback to GREEN (<1 ATR) + price above MA → ✅ Optimal entry
Result: You don't buy at highs that later retrace.
2. FILTER YOUR AUTOMATED EA
Problem: Your EA opens many losing trades far from the MA.
Solution:
- Panel says "✗ NO TRADING" when distance > 0.6 ATR
- EA only trades with "✓ TRADING OK"
Result: Win rate improves 40-60%, fewer bad trades.
3. SCALPING WITH TREND CONFIRMATION
Problem: Scalping on M5 without knowing if you're going with or against the H1 trend.
Solution:
- Only trade when:
- ✅ M5 distance < 1 ATR (close entry)
- ✅ Panel: "MA Align: ✓" (both TF aligned)
- ✅ Normal volatility
Result: Scalps in favor of higher trend, better R/R.
An essential tool for traders who operate with moving averages and seek precision in their entries.