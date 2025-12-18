Gold Storm Signals

Gold Storm Signals - Professional XAU/USD Trading Indicator

Gold Storm Signals is a premium multi-confirmation indicator for Gold (XAU/USD) trading on MetaTrader 5. Get precise buy/sell signals with automatic stop loss and take profit levels displayed directly on your chart.

KEY FEATURES:

- Clear Buy & Sell Signal Arrows
- Automatic ATR-Based Stop Loss Calculation
- Dual Take Profit Levels (TP1 & TP2)
- Complete Alert System (Push, Email, Sound)
- Works on All Timeframes (M1 to D1)
- No Repainting - Reliable Signals
- Easy Setup - Attach and Trade

WHAT YOU SEE ON CHART:

Yellow arrows = BUY signals at entry price
Magenta arrows = SELL signals at entry price
Red dots = Stop Loss levels
Green dots = Take Profit 1 (conservative target)
Blue dots = Take Profit 2 (extended target)

COMPLETE TRADING SYSTEM:

Unlike basic indicators showing only entry points, Gold Storm Signals provides EVERYTHING you need:

- Precise entry levels at candle high/low
- ATR-based stop loss for optimal risk management
- Two take profit targets 
- All levels calculated automatically

POWERFUL ALERT SYSTEM:

Get instant notifications with complete trade details:
"Buy Signal | Entry: 2645.50 | SL: 2642.30 (32.0 pips) | TP1: 2650.45 (49.5 pips) | TP2: 2655.80 (103.0 pips)"

Alerts available via:
- Mobile push notifications
- Email alerts
- Sound alerts
- Pop-up messages

CUSTOMIZABLE SETTINGS:

- ATR Period (default: 14)
- Stop Loss ATR Multiplier (default: 1.5)
- Enable/Disable each alert type

WHY CHOOSE GOLD STORM SIGNALS?

- Multi-confirmation system filters false signals
- No manual calculation - SL/TP shown as dots
- Adapts to market volatility automatically
- Professional risk management included
- Simple to use for all skill levels
- Complete trade setup at a glance

PERFECT FOR:

- Gold scalpers and day traders
- Swing traders needing clear setups
- Traders wanting automated levels
- Anyone trading XAU/USD on MT5

COMPATIBLE WITH:

- Desktop MT5

IMPORTANT:

- MT5 only (not MT4)
- Optimized for XAU/USD
- Works on all timeframes
- No EA required - manual trading

START TRADING PROFESSIONALLY:

Attach Gold Storm Signals to your Gold chart and follow the arrows. Set stops at red dots, take profits at green or blue dots. It's that simple!

SUPPORT: Full documentation included. Contact us anytime via MQL5 messaging.

Transform your Gold trading with Gold Storm Signals - Where precision meets profitability!
