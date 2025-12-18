Gold Storm Signals - Professional XAU/USD Trading Indicator





Gold Storm Signals is a premium multi-confirmation indicator for Gold (XAU/USD) trading on MetaTrader 5. Get precise buy/sell signals with automatic stop loss and take profit levels displayed directly on your chart.





KEY FEATURES:





- Clear Buy & Sell Signal Arrows

- Automatic ATR-Based Stop Loss Calculation

- Dual Take Profit Levels (TP1 & TP2)

- Complete Alert System (Push, Email, Sound)

- Works on All Timeframes (M1 to D1)

- No Repainting - Reliable Signals

- Easy Setup - Attach and Trade





WHAT YOU SEE ON CHART:





Yellow arrows = BUY signals at entry price

Magenta arrows = SELL signals at entry price

Red dots = Stop Loss levels

Green dots = Take Profit 1 (conservative target)

Blue dots = Take Profit 2 (extended target)





COMPLETE TRADING SYSTEM:





Unlike basic indicators showing only entry points, Gold Storm Signals provides EVERYTHING you need:





- Precise entry levels at candle high/low

- ATR-based stop loss for optimal risk management

- Two take profit targets

- All levels calculated automatically





POWERFUL ALERT SYSTEM:





Get instant notifications with complete trade details:

"Buy Signal | Entry: 2645.50 | SL: 2642.30 (32.0 pips) | TP1: 2650.45 (49.5 pips) | TP2: 2655.80 (103.0 pips)"





Alerts available via:

- Mobile push notifications

- Email alerts

- Sound alerts

- Pop-up messages





CUSTOMIZABLE SETTINGS:





- ATR Period (default: 14)

- Stop Loss ATR Multiplier (default: 1.5)

- Enable/Disable each alert type





WHY CHOOSE GOLD STORM SIGNALS?





- Multi-confirmation system filters false signals

- No manual calculation - SL/TP shown as dots

- Adapts to market volatility automatically

- Professional risk management included

- Simple to use for all skill levels

- Complete trade setup at a glance





PERFECT FOR:





- Gold scalpers and day traders

- Swing traders needing clear setups

- Traders wanting automated levels

- Anyone trading XAU/USD on MT5





COMPATIBLE WITH:





- Desktop MT5





IMPORTANT:





- MT5 only (not MT4)

- Optimized for XAU/USD

- Works on all timeframes

- No EA required - manual trading





START TRADING PROFESSIONALLY:





Attach Gold Storm Signals to your Gold chart and follow the arrows. Set stops at red dots, take profits at green or blue dots. It's that simple!





SUPPORT: Full documentation included. Contact us anytime via MQL5 messaging.





Transform your Gold trading with Gold Storm Signals - Where precision meets profitability!