Velocity Pulse Gold L

Velocity Pulse Gold 2025 – LITE Edition





Discover Velocity Pulse Gold, the ultra-fast breakout Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe – the 2025 benchmark for trading gold with precision and speed.





After months of intensive development and thousands of hours of testing on high-quality real tick data (from 2010 to today), we created a unique logarithmic velocity + acceleration detection engine. This is not an ordinary over-optimized EA: it captures real explosive momentum pulses on gold where most others miss the move entirely.





Velocity Pulse Gold uses only smart BuyStop/SellStop pending orders with dynamic distance – precise breakout entry without stop-hunting. Advanced trailing stop, automatic breakeven, and Friday night close to lock in your profits.





The LITE Edition is perfect for beginners and smaller accounts:

• Simple fixed lot sizing

• Identical core engine to higher versions (logarithmic velocity + acceleration)

• Fixed indicator parameters for maximum stability

• Optimized fixed trading hours (01:30–22:30 server time)

• Ideal for accounts starting at $300





No grid, no martingale, no dangerous strategies – only pure breakout trading on the most volatile and profitable symbol: gold.





Unlike most "time bomb" over-optimized EAs that blow up in live conditions, Velocity Pulse Gold has proven its robustness across years of Out-Of-Sample data.





Backtests available on request. Join the hundreds of traders already profiting from gold in 2025.









Recommended minimum deposit: $300

Best results on low-spread ECN brokers (IC Markets, Pepperstone, Eightcap, etc.).





Buy once – profit forever.