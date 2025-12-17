Strades Gold Ultimate Ea AiPowered
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Silviu-paul Morariu
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
sTrades Gold Ultimate EA is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) trading.
Key Features:
- AI-powered trade analysis and decision making
- Adaptive position sizing based on market conditions
- Multi-strategy approach with intelligent signal filtering
- Advanced risk management with dynamic SL/TP placement
- Smart Grid positioning system for optimal entries
- Real-time trade monitoring with automated protection
- Built-in market regime detection
Risk Management:
- Customizable risk per trade
- Maximum daily loss protection
- Equity stop protection
- Trailing stop and breakeven functionality
- Partial close capability
Requirements:
- Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
- Minimum deposit: $100 (recommended $500+)
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
- Account type: Hedge or Netting
- Timeframe: Works on all timeframes
I tested this trading robot and was impressed by its consistency and solid risk management. It’s well built and shows real market understanding.