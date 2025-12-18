GLE Ai

GLE AI Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticated trend-following strategies in XAU/USD markets. The system employs a multi-timeframe convergence analysis, combining wavelet transform for noise reduction with fractional integration techniques to identify genuine trend persistence. Our proprietary algorithm integrates momentum clustering analysis with regime-switching detection, allowing dynamic adaptation to market volatility states. The EA utilizes Bayesian probability models to assess trend continuation likelihood, incorporating yield curve dynamics, real interest rate expectations, and geopolitical risk premiums. A hierarchical risk management framework implements asymmetric position sizing based on trend strength quantification and volatility regime classification. The system has demonstrated robust performance through extensive walk-forward analysis and regime-adjusted backtesting, maintaining consistent risk-adjusted returns across various market environments.

EA implements multi-layered protection including volatility-adjusted stop loss, correlation-based position limits, and drawdown control algorithms. AI Gold Trading avoids all high-risk strategies: No grid, no martingale, no averaging. This EA represents the culmination of years of research and real-fund management experience. The current version incorporates the most advanced risk-managed trend detection methodology. While the system aggregates data from multiple timeframes (M15 to H4), we recommend H1 as the primary chart for optimal signal processing and parameter calibration.
Advanced Trading Features:

Sophisticated trend-following system with regime detection

- Multi-timeframe momentum convergence analysis

- Dynamic position sizing based on trend strength

- Volatility-adjusted stop loss and risk parameters

- Bayesian probability model for trend confirmation

...

MT4 version: Coming soon
The strategy was rigorously backtested from 2003 to 2024 using every tick model with Dukascopy Real Ticks (100% tick quality). Live trading performance has been consistently verified across multiple brokers with different liquidity conditions.
AI Gold Trading is a specialized expert advisor exclusively designed for XAUUSD (GOLD) markets, operating with full automation.

- EA CONFIGURATION:

Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe H1 (recommended)
Test From 2003
Settings Default optimized parameters
Brokers Any (ECN preferred)
Minimum Deposit $200/0.01 lot
Recommend Deposit $400/0.01 lot (For maximum 10% drawdown)
Advanced Features

- Advanced trend-following with regime detection

- Multi-layered risk management system

- Dynamic parameter optimization

- Volatility-based position sizing

- Correlation-aware trading logic

