NH Breakout Trading

NH Ichimoku Kinko Hyo – Expert Advisor Technical Description: The NH Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. By analyzing the relationship between price action, Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, and the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span A & B), the EA detects both the trend direction and market momentum, opening trades only when the trend is clearly confirmed. Positions are automatically closed when a trend reversal is signaled, provid