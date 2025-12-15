NH Breakout Trading

NH Breakout Trading – Expert Advisor

Technical Description:
NH Breakout Trading is an automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for breakout strategies in high-volatility markets. The EA places Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders relative to the current candle’s open price, automatically calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit in points from the entry level, and applies operational filters including EMA-based trend detection, spread limits, and trading session restrictions to optimize order execution.

Recommended Markets:

  • Forex: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY – currencies with strong intraday volatility.

  • Commodities: XAU/USD (Gold), WTI Crude Oil – markets with frequent price swings.

  • Indices: NASDAQ 100, DAX 30 – highly volatile stock indices suited for breakout strategies.


