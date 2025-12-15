NH Average Directional Index ADX

NH Average Directional Index ADX is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to identify and trade strong market trends using the Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator.
The EA opens positions when trend strength is confirmed and closes them automatically when a trend reversal is detected.
No fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit levels are used.

Strategy Overview

The EA trades only when the ADX confirms sufficient trend strength and the directional movement lines (+DI and -DI) define the trend direction.

Entry Rules

Buy

  • ADX is above the defined threshold (e.g. 25)

  • +DI is above -DI
    → Bullish trend detected

Sell

  • ADX is above the defined threshold

  • -DI is above +DI
    → Bearish trend detected

Only one position per direction can be open at the same time.

Exit Rules

Close Buy

  • -DI crosses above +DI

  • ADX remains above the threshold

Close Sell

  • +DI crosses above -DI

  • ADX remains above the threshold

Trades remain open only while the current trend is valid.

NH Average Directional Index ADX The NH Average Directional Index ADX is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to automatically identify and trade trend reversals in the financial markets. Using the Average Directional Index (ADX) along with its +DI and -DI lines , this EA detects strong trends and reversals, executing trades based on clear, indicator-driven signals. It provides traders with a fully automated solution for trend-following and reversal trading. How It Works: The EA monitors the AD
