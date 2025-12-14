Bands On Momentum RSI

📦 Product Overview: Momentum–iRSI–iBands 1.0
This indicator combines Momentum, RSI on Momentum, and adaptive Band Levels into a layered signal pipeline. It’s designed for traders who want to visualize momentum strength, RSI extremes, and volatility bandwidth —  in one sub window.
🔍 Core Components
Momentum Curve → Measures directional acceleration using customizable period and price type
RSI on Momentum → Relative Strength momentum into a normalized oscillator for clearer overbought/oversold signals
Band Levels → Four upper/lower bands plus a middle line, built on RSI of Momentum, giving you a volatility‑framed momentum map

🎛 User Controls
⚡ Momentum Settings
Momentum Period → Define lookback for momentum calculation
Applied Price → Choose price type (Close, Open, Weighted, etc.)
📊 RSI Settings
RSI Period → Set the smoothing period for RSI on Momentum
RSI Line Style, Width, Color → Customize the appearance of the RSI curve (default: Yellow)
📐 Band Settings
Bands Period → Define the moving average period for band generation
Band Shift → Shift bands forward/backward
Deviation Controls → Five independent deviation inputs:

BandDeviation1

• BandDeviation2

• BandDeviation3

• BandDeviation4

 BandDeviation5

Each deviation produces its own upper and lower band, plus a central middle line.
🎨 Style Controls
Upper Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main upper band (default: Red)
Middle Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the equilibrium line (default: Red)
Lower Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main lower band (default: Red)
Warning Bands (Deviation 1, 2, 3, 4, 5) → Each has independent style, width, and color (default: DarkGray)
🧪 Debug Mode
DebugMode Toggle → Enable/disable diagnostic output
LastBarIndex → Choose which bar to use for short name and debug output (default: 1 = last closed bar)

✅ Buyer Value
With these controls, traders can:
Visualize momentum acceleration and RSI extremes
Frame signals with layered band levels for volatility context
Customize every visual element for audit clarity
Enable debug mode for development or signal tracking
Use multiple instances safely with independent configurations

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Band Levels Plus
Louis Wetzel
Göstergeler
User Controls for BandLevels+Plus 1.0 This indicator extends standard band levels by plotting seven horizontal lines (three upper, one middle, three lower) based on multiple deviations. Buyers have full control over the following inputs: Band Calculation Settings • Period (BB_Period) → Define the moving average period used for band calculations • Shift (BB_Shift) → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart • Applied Price (BB_Applied_Price) → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low,
RSI on iBands Array
Louis Wetzel
Göstergeler
User Controls for iRSI‑iBands 1.0 This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize both the RSI calculation and the band levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs: ShortName updated in download. RSI Settings • Applied Price → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.) • RSI Period → Set the lookback period for RSI calculation • RSI Line Style → Solid or dotted line options • RSI Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility • RSI Line Color → Select you
Momentum OBV on Bands Array
Louis Wetzel
Göstergeler
User Controls for iMomentum–iOBV–iBands 1.0 This indicator combines On‑Balance Volume (OBV), Momentum, and adaptive Bands. Buyers have full control over the following inputs and style settings: ShortName updated in download. OBV Settings • Applied Price (OBVPrice) → Choose how OBV is calculated (Close, Weighted, Typical, etc.) Momentum Settings • Momentum Period → Define the lookback period for Momentum calculation • Momentum Line Style → Solid or dotted line options • Momentum Line Wid
Bands on Stochastics
Louis Wetzel
Göstergeler
User Controls for iStochastics‑iBands 1.0 This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize both the Stochastic Oscillator calculation and the band levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs: ShortName updated in download. Stochastic Settings • Price Field → Choose between Low/High or Close/Close for stochastic calculation • %K Period → Set the lookback period for the %K line • %D Period → Define the smoothing period for the %D line • Slowing → Add addi
Bands Levels Plus Bands
Louis Wetzel
Göstergeler
Band Levels Plus Bands 2.1 product description: Band Levels Plus Bands is a precision‑engineered Bands indicator designed for traders who demand both audit clarity and visual elegance. Unlike standard bands, it layers both horizontal  Band price lines and multiple deviation bandwidth classes (±1.75, ±3.5, ±4.5) to give you a richer sense of volatility zones and potential breakout levels. Every band is drawn as a continuous curve across history, while horizontal reference lines mark the curre
MA Levels Bands iBearsPower
Louis Wetzel
Göstergeler
User Controls for iBearsPower‑iRSI‑iBands-MA-Levels 1.0 This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize the Bears Power calculation, the RSI Array, and the multi‑band Array and Moving Average, user adjustable, up to 8 Levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs: ShortName displays values and updated in download. Bears Power Settings•  Applied Price → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted) •  BearsPowerPeriod → Set the lookback p
BandsOnMomentum
Louis Wetzel
Göstergeler
User Input Controls for BandsOnMomentum 1.0 This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize the Momentum calculation and the band levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs: Momentum Settings • MomentumPeriod → Define the lookback period for Momentum calculation • MomentumPrice → Choose the applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.) • Momentum Line Style → Solid or dotted line options • Momentum Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility • Mome
RSI of OBV Momentum on Bands
Louis Wetzel
Göstergeler
Product Description: Momentum‑iOBV‑iRSI‑iBands 1.0 The Momentum‑iOBV‑iRSI‑iBands 1.0 indicator delivers a triple-layered signal engine by combining On-Balance Volume (OBV), Momentum, and RSI, then framing the result with adaptive band levels. This design gives traders a high-resolution view of volume-driven momentum shifts, RSI compression zones, and breakout thresholds — all within a clean, audit-friendly subwindow. Shortname displays indicator values in downloaded file. Core Components
RSI on Bulls Power on Bands with MA Levels
Louis Wetzel
Göstergeler
RSI on Bulls Power with Bollinger Bands and moving average with customizable advanced levels for professional use by anybody. User Controls for iBullsPower‑iRSI‑iBands 1.0 This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize the Bulls Power calculation, the RSI overlay, and the multi‑band levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs: Bulls Power Settings • Applied Price → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted) • BullsPowerPeriod →
RSI of OsMA Bands On Array
Louis Wetzel
Göstergeler
Product Description: OsMA‑iRSI‑iBands 1.0 OsMA‑iRSI‑iBands 1.0 fuses the Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA) with RSI on array and overlays a dynamic band array to give traders a multi-layered view of momentum divergence, trend bias, and volatility compression. This hybrid design helps traders detect early shifts in momentum, confirm overbought/oversold zones, and frame breakout setups with precision. Does not yet displays OsMA histogram. Core Components • OsMA Array of RSI on Array of Bo
Bands on iAO iRSI
Louis Wetzel
Göstergeler
AO_iRSI_iBands Indicator Product Description The AO_iRSI_iBands is a premium multi‑layered trading indicator that fuses three powerful analytical tools into one seamless framework: • AO-RSI: Tracks market momentum using RSI with AO array data and applies values to Bollinger Bands. • RSI on AO: Applies Relative Strength Index directly to AO values, revealing hidden strength and reversal points. • Multi‑Band System: Six tiers of volatility bands provide dynamic thresholds for overbought/overso
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt