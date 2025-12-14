Bands On Momentum RSI
- Louis Wetzel
- Sürüm: 1.0
📦 Product Overview: Momentum–iRSI–iBands 1.0
This indicator combines Momentum, RSI on Momentum, and adaptive Band Levels into a layered signal pipeline. It’s designed for traders who want to visualize momentum strength, RSI extremes, and volatility bandwidth — in one sub window.
🔍 Core Components
• Momentum Curve → Measures directional acceleration using customizable period and price type
• RSI on Momentum → Relative Strength momentum into a normalized oscillator for clearer overbought/oversold signals
• Band Levels → Four upper/lower bands plus a middle line, built on RSI of Momentum, giving you a volatility‑framed momentum map
🎛 User Controls
⚡ Momentum Settings
• Momentum Period → Define lookback for momentum calculation
• Applied Price → Choose price type (Close, Open, Weighted, etc.)
📊 RSI Settings
• RSI Period → Set the smoothing period for RSI on Momentum
• RSI Line Style, Width, Color → Customize the appearance of the RSI curve (default: Yellow)
📐 Band Settings
• Bands Period → Define the moving average period for band generation
• Band Shift → Shift bands forward/backward
• Deviation Controls → Five independent deviation inputs:
• BandDeviation1
• BandDeviation2
• BandDeviation3
• BandDeviation4
• BandDeviation5
Each deviation produces its own upper and lower band, plus a central middle line.
🎨 Style Controls
• Upper Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main upper band (default: Red)
• Middle Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the equilibrium line (default: Red)
• Lower Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main lower band (default: Red)
• Warning Bands (Deviation 1, 2, 3, 4, 5) → Each has independent style, width, and color (default: DarkGray)
🧪 Debug Mode
• DebugMode Toggle → Enable/disable diagnostic output
• LastBarIndex → Choose which bar to use for short name and debug output (default: 1 = last closed bar)
✅ Buyer Value
With these controls, traders can:
• Visualize momentum acceleration and RSI extremes
• Frame signals with layered band levels for volatility context
• Customize every visual element for audit clarity
• Enable debug mode for development or signal tracking
• Use multiple instances safely with independent configurations