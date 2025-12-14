Gold zone

Gold Zone – Professional Prop Firm Scalping Expert Advisor

Gold Zone is a flexible, rule-based scalping Expert Advisor developed for prop firm challenges and funded accounts. It is engineered to respect strict risk parameters while maintaining high execution precision, making it suitable for firms such as FTMO, MyForexFunds, E8, and similar proprietary trading firms.

The EA is optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and delivers its best performance on the 15-minute timeframe, where market structure, momentum, and liquidity are most reliable.


Trading Strategy

Gold Zone combines fast LWMA price tracking with a high-sensitivity RSI filter to detect high-probability scalp entries during active market sessions.

  • Uses LWMA (Low price) for short-term trend direction

  • RSI with tight thresholds to capture overbought / oversold reversals

  • Designed for precision entries, not over-trading

  • Controlled order flow with order delay and max order limits

Prop Firm–Friendly Risk Management

Gold Zone is built with capital preservation in mind:

  • Multiple lot modes

    • Fixed lot

    • Balance-based risk

    • Equity-based risk

  • Limits maximum open trades

  • Smart delay between orders to avoid rapid exposure

  • Fully compliant with daily drawdown and total loss rules

This structure makes the EA suitable for 100% challenge pass conditions when used correctly and within prop-firm guidelines.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: 15 Minutes

  • Broker: Low spread, fast execution

  • News Filter: Enabled

  • Session Filter: Enabled

Who Is This EA For?

 -Prop firm traders
 -Funded account management
 -Disciplined scalpers
 -Traders seeking rule-based execution
 -Traders focused on consistency over over-trading

