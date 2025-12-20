Flying Kiwi VWAP Scalper



Introduction

The Flying Kiwi VWAP Scalper is a fully automatic trading robot for MetaTrader 5.

VWAP or Volume Weighted Average Price is similar to a moving average, except it is calculated using Price, Time and VOLUME. VWAP cumulates over the course of the trading day and is considered the "fair value" of an asset for the entire volume of market participants.

Major financial institutions, hedge fund managers and large private investment firms trade assets such as FOREX, metals, commodities, stocks and indices using VWAP. Either manual or algorithmic trading, these trading institutions will buy "at or below VWAP" and later sell "above VWAP". These VWAP trades are used in very large (Parent orders) which are broken down into smaller (Child orders) that enter the market during the day, the week, and the month.



As these significant orders enter the market, prices rise above or go below VWAP and during a ranging market period will tend to return to VWAP as it acts "like a magnet" because there is a lot of liquidity at this most popular trading level.



Using the Flying VWAP Scalper on a 5 minute timeframe with a user definable trading period - the robot will trade above and below VWAP and take profits when price returns to predictable levels. This is known as VWAP Reversion theory.

Markets typically range 80% of the time as investors are waiting for a significant event that will affect the price of an asset.

During specific periods in the FOREX markets, prices of majors such as the EUR/USD are contained within a price channel (during the Tokyo session) as market makers await buyers and sellers to join the market before a later trend breakout takes place in the London session. This is another excellent use case for the robot, which has been the main trading strategy used by the developer - now automated!

During flat market periods, the Flying Kiwi VWAP scalper can take many, many automatic trades unlike manual scalping requiring hours of screen-time and concentration with many charts open.



The Flying Kiwi VWAP Scalper can be used on any timeframe which suits day traders, swing traders and longer term position holders.



With an almost infinate choice of parameter settings it can cater for any asset class and trader.





Main Features







Muti-Layered News Protection Automatically close open trades prior to big news events and stop trading in user-definable blackout periods.





Automatically close open trades prior to big news events and stop trading in user-definable blackout periods. VWAP Deviation Filter Detects when a trend is emerging and will stop the robot trading. eg after a major geo-political event or natural disaster.





Detects when a trend is emerging and will stop the robot trading. eg after a major geo-political event or natural disaster. Concurrent Trading Allows for example, up to 10 trades placed automatically, one per candle close for even better entries above or below the scalping threshold.





Allows for example, up to 10 trades placed automatically, one per candle close for even better entries above or below the scalping threshold. Automated Risk Management You set your stop loss level, maximum number of trades and the robot will automatically set the position size of each trade relevant to your account balance.





You set your stop loss level, maximum number of trades and the robot will automatically set the position size of each trade relevant to your account balance. Intelligent Money Management The robot will increase each trade position based on daily profits and increases in your account balance without compromising your risk.





The robot will increase each trade position based on daily profits and increases in your account balance without compromising your risk. End of Day and End of Week Auto-Close Prevent being gapped out abd stopped out or breaching your Prop Firm day-trading rules.





Prevent being gapped out abd stopped out or breaching your Prop Firm day-trading rules. Prop Firm Ready Automatically creates unique trade identifications to prevent copy trading/ account profit sharing detection.





Automatically creates unique trade identifications to prevent copy trading/ account profit sharing detection. Dynamic Display Panel Real-time view of your P&L, account balance, equity and approaching high impact news.





Real-time view of your P&L, account balance, equity and approaching high impact news. Dynamic Chart Shows market sessions (Tokyo, London, New York) with daily highs and lows, scalping levels, trading periods and trading history.





Shows market sessions (Tokyo, London, New York) with daily highs and lows, scalping levels, trading periods and trading history. Experience Baked-In The robot was developed by an experienced trader and programmer with 6 years experience and is a verified FTMO account holder who uses this single VWAP scalping stragegy.