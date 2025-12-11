MT5 Sessions Clock
- Ahmad Kazbar
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Trading Sessions Clock is a practical and intuitive indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays accurate open/close times for the world’s main market sessions. The indicator highlights overlaps and live status so you can identify high-liquidity windows and volatility spikes instantly.
Key Features
- Five synchronized clocks: Sydney, Tokyo, Frankfurt, London, New York
- Live session status: Open / Closed / Overlap
- Automatic weekend and market-inactive detection
- Light and Dark themes to match any chart setup
- Fully customizable: size, spacing, fonts, colors, and layout
- Horizontal or vertical panel options
- Movable panel — drag & drop anywhere on the chart
- Smooth animations with minimal CPU usage
- Clean modern visuals designed for clarity
Why Use Trading Sessions Clock?
Knowing which sessions are active gives a clear edge when evaluating liquidity and market momentum. Use this indicator to:
- Identify the most active trading hours at a glance
- Spot session overlaps (e.g. London–New York) with increased volatility
- Improve scalping and intraday decision-making
- Manage multiple timezones without manual conversion
- Avoid low-liquidity periods that often generate false signals
Session Hours (Auto-adjusted to your device timezone)
- Sydney — 09:59 – 16:00
- Tokyo — 09:00 – 15:30
- Frankfurt — 08:00 – 22:00
- London — 08:00 – 16:30
- New York — 09:30 – 16:00
Daylight Saving Time adjustments are detected automatically by the indicator.
Ideal For
- Traders who rely on session-based volatility
- Scalpers and intraday traders
- Traders monitoring multiple markets and timezones
- Anyone who wants a clear, non-intrusive visual tool
How to Use
- Attach the indicator to any MT5 chart.
- Choose theme (Light/Dark), layout (Horizontal/Vertical) and visual preferences.
- Adjust size, spacing and fonts to fit your workspace.
- Drag the panel to the desired screen location.
- Monitor global market activity in real time.
Compatibility & Notes
Fully compatible with all MT5 builds. The indicator is not available in Strategy Tester because of canvas rendering limitations. Designed for both live and demo accounts.
Support
If you need assistance, customization, or feature requests — reach out and we will respond promptly. The indicator is regularly updated for compatibility and performance improvements.
© Trading Sessions Clock — MetaTrader 5 indicator. For educational and trading support purposes only. Not investment advice.