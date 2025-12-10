Kemet Pro Max Gold Scalping
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad
- Sürüm: 5.30
KEMET PRO MAX V5 - Gold EA for M5 (5 Minutes)
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════
-
Win Rate 88.67% | Profit Factor 1.45 | Max DD 11.16% M5 (5 Minutes)
-
All Gold Pairs
-
Leverage 1:200
-
Tested on XAUUSD (Recommended) | Works on XAUEUR, XAUAUD, XAUGBP....
-
Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7
-
EASY SETUP - NO EXTERNAL FILES NEEDED! Just set your lot size and let it run!
-
No complicated settings or .set files require
-
Recommended brokers: IC MARKETS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════
-
VERIFIED RESULTS (4 Tests - Full Year on M5)
-
Test 1: $200→$1,082 (541% | 3,237 trades | 90.58% win)
-
Test 2: $200→$669 (335% | 1,629 trades | 88.03% win)
-
Test 3: $10K→$68,549 (685% | 1,629 trades | 88.03% win)
-
Test 4: $1K→$6,854 (685% | 1,629 trades | 88.03% win)
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════
-
MONTHLY RETURNS (20% Safety Margin) $200: $245 (+22%)
-
$500: $612-$1,058
-
$1K: $1,457 (+46%)
-
$10K: $14,570 (+46%)
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════
-
LEVERAGE 1:200: $1=$200 power | 0.01 lot=$13 margin | Min $200
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════
-
CAPITAL GUIDE $200-500: Lot 0.01, 20-25%/mo, Low risk
-
$500-5K: Lot 0.01-0.1, 30-50%/mo, Med risk
-
$10K+: Lot 0.1-1.0, 40-60%/mo, Med-High risk
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════
-
STRATEGY: Scalping+Trend on M5 (5min chart) | XAUUSD Auto Risk | Dynamic SL and TP
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════
-
SETUP: MT5 → XAUUSD M5 chart → Set lot → Enable auto-trading
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════
-
⚠ Past≠Future | Risk of loss | 20% safety applied
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════
★★★★★ MT5 | XAUUSD | (5 Minutes) | Dec 2024