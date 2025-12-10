Volume FVG

What is the fair value gap (FVG) trading strategy?

The fair value gap (FVG) strategy helps traders spot short-term price imbalances on a chart – often caused by sudden buying or selling pressure. These gaps typically form during periods of heightened volatility, and appear as a three-candle pattern.

Unlike balanced market areas – where consecutive candles show overlapping wicks and a fair exchange between buyers and sellers – an FVG signals a disruption. Specifically, it appears when part of the middle candle’s range isn’t touched by the candles before or after it. This creates a visible ‘gap’ and suggests that one side temporarily dominated the order flow.

Volume Filter

Show the FVG box only when volume condition is confirmed.