MA Levels Bands iBearsPower

🎛 User Controls for iBearsPower‑iRSI‑iBands-MA-Levels 1.0
This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize the Bears Power calculation, the RSI Array, and the multi‑band Array and Moving Average, user adjustable, up to 8 Levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs:
🐻 Bears Power Settings
🎚 Applied Price → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted)
⏱ BearsPowerPeriod → Set the lookback period for Bears Power calculation
⚙️ BearsPower_MA Method → Select the moving average method (default: EMA)
🐾 DebugMode → Toggle debug information printing (true/false)
📍 LastBarIndex → Choose whether to calculate on the current forming bar (0) or last closed bar(1)
📊 RSI Settings
⏱ RSIPeriod → Define the lookback period for RSI calculation on the Bears Power array
🎨 RSI Line Style → Solid or dotted line options
📏 RSI Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility
🌈 RSI Line Color → Select your preferred color (default: Yellow)
📐 Band Levels Settings
📏 BandsPeriod1 → Define the moving average period used for band calculations
↔️ BandsShift1 → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart
📊 Deviation Controls → Six independent deviation inputs for upper/lower bands:
🔵 BandDeviation1 (0.3535)
🟠 BandDeviation2 (0.707)
🟠 BandDeviation3 (1.0605)
🟠 BandDeviation4 (1.414)
🟠 BandDeviation5 (1.5907)
🟠 BandDeviation6 (1.7675)
Each deviation produces its own upper and lower band line, giving you up to six band layers plus a middle line.
📐 Moving Average & Levels
⏱ MAPeriod → Period for moving average on the RSI array
⚙️ MAMethod → Select the moving average method (default: SMA)
📊 Levels → Comma‑separated numeric offsets (e.g., "14,-14,16,-16") for up to 8 custom levels
🎨 MA Style, Width, Color → Customize the moving average line appearance
🎨 Level Style, Width, Color → Customize the offset levels appearance
🎨 Style & Appearance Controls
🔴 Upper Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main upper band
🟢 Middle Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the central equilibrium line
🔵 Lower Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main lower band
🟠 Warning Lines (Upper & Lower) → Six dotted line styles with independent width and color controls for fine‑tuned visual alerts

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Band Levels Plus
Louis Wetzel
Göstergeler
User Controls for BandLevels+Plus 1.0 This indicator extends standard band levels by plotting seven horizontal lines (three upper, one middle, three lower) based on multiple deviations. Buyers have full control over the following inputs: Band Calculation Settings • Period (BB_Period) → Define the moving average period used for band calculations • Shift (BB_Shift) → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart • Applied Price (BB_Applied_Price) → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low,
RSI on iBands Array
Louis Wetzel
Göstergeler
User Controls for iRSI‑iBands 1.0 This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize both the RSI calculation and the band levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs: RSI Settings • Applied Price → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.) • RSI Period → Set the lookback period for RSI calculation • RSI Line Style → Solid or dotted line options • RSI Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility • RSI Line Color → Select your preferred color (default: Lim
Momentum OBV on Bands Array
Louis Wetzel
Göstergeler
User Controls for iMomentum–iOBV–iBands 1.0 This indicator combines On‑Balance Volume (OBV), Momentum, and adaptive Bands. Buyers have full control over the following inputs and style settings: OBV Settings • Applied Price (OBVPrice) → Choose how OBV is calculated (Close, Weighted, Typical, etc.) Momentum Settings • Momentum Period → Define the lookback period for Momentum calculation • Momentum Line Style → Solid or dotted line options • Momentum Line Width → Adjust thickness for visib
Bands on Stochastics
Louis Wetzel
Göstergeler
User Controls for iStochastics‑iBands 1.0 This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize both the Stochastic Oscillator calculation and the band levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs: Stochastic Settings • Price Field → Choose between Low/High or Close/Close for stochastic calculation • %K Period → Set the lookback period for the %K line • %D Period → Define the smoothing period for the %D line • Slowing → Add additional smoothing to the %K line
Bands Levels Plus Bands
Louis Wetzel
Göstergeler
User Input Control Description (Clear, Structured) Here’s how each input parameter is grouped and what it controls: Band Period & Price • BB_Period / BBands_Period: Number of bars used to calculate the moving average and standard deviation. • BB_Applied_Price / BBands_Applied_Price: Price type used (Close, Open, Weighted, etc.). • BB_Shift / BBands_Shift: Shifts the bands forward/backward in time. Deviation Settings • BB_Deviation / BBands_Deviation: Primary band width (default 1.75).
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt