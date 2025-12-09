Blankon Bitcoin Expert

BLANKON EA v3.10

BTC-Native Mean Reversion Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5





Author: MOKA Trading

Version: 3.10

Default Pair: BTCUSD (Bitcoin vs USD, Crypto CFD)

Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)



Overview

BLANKON v3 is an Expert Advisor (EA) that uses a Mean Reversion strategy - the assumption that price which has moved too far from its average value will revert to the mean. This EA is specifically designed for trading Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies.



Trading Philosophy

Price rises too high -> Will fall back -> SELL

Price falls too low -> Will rise back -> BUY



Key Features

- Mean Reversion: Entry when price is at extreme Bollinger Band levels.

- Auto Lot Sizing: Lot automatically calculated based on risk percentage.

- Dynamic TP/SL: Take Profit & Stop Loss adapt according to volatility.

- Layering System: Add positions when price becomes more extreme.

- Recovery System: 6 recovery modes to recover losses.

- Multiple Filters: Filters to avoid poor market conditions.

- Daily Limits: Daily profit target and loss limit protection.

- Info Panel: Real-time dashboard on the chart.



Strategy Mechanics

Indicators Used:

1. Bollinger Bands (BB): Shows the "normal boundary" of price movement.

- Dev 2.0: Normal level, weak signal.

- Dev 3.0: Strong level, good signal (default entry).

- Dev 4.0: Extreme level, very strong signal.





2. RSI (Relative Strength Index): Measures price momentum strength.

- RSI < 30: Oversold, BUY signal.

- RSI 30-70: Normal, no signal.

- RSI > 70: Overbought, SELL signal.

EA uses two RSI periods: Fast (3) for quick reaction and Slow (8) for trend confirmation.





3. Stochastic: Measures price position relative to its range.

- Stochastic < 25: Oversold, BUY signal.

- Stochastic 25-75: Normal, no signal.

- Stochastic > 75: Overbought, SELL signal.





Signal Generation Logic:

BUY Signal occurs when:

1. Price Low touches the Lower BB (Dev 2 or Dev 3)

AND

2. (RSI is oversold OR Stochastic is oversold)

AND

3. All filters pass.





SELL Signal occurs when:

1. Price High touches the Upper BB (Dev 2 or Dev 3)

AND

2. (RSI is overbought OR Stochastic is overbought)

AND

3. All filters pass.





Trade Execution Flow:

Signal Detected -> Check Filters (Time, News, Spread, etc.) -> Check Daily Limits -> Check Trend Filter -> Calculate Lot Size (Risk-based) -> Calculate Dynamic SL & TP (ATR-based) -> Open Trade -> Manage Trade (Break-even, Trailing Stop) -> Close at TP / SL / Mid BB.





Installation

Step 1: Attach to Chart.

Open MT5, open a BTCUSD M5 chart. Drag the EA from the Navigator onto the chart. Allow Algo Trading and click OK.





Input Parameters Guide - COMPLETE

This documentation explains EVERY input parameter of the EA in detail.





PRESET MODE

InpPresetMode: Preset Mode.

Options: Custom, Standard, Prop Firm Friendly, Aggressive.

Default: Standard.





Custom: All manual settings for expert traders.

Standard: Balanced profit and safety for personal accounts.

Prop Firm: Conservative settings to pass prop firm challenges (FTMO/MFF/TFF).

Aggressive: High risk high reward for small accounts and risk-takers.





GENERAL SETTINGS

InpMagicNumber: Unique identifier for EA trades. Default: 202412.

InpSymbolOverride: Force trade on a specific symbol. Default: "" (uses chart symbol).

InpSignalTF: Timeframe for signal generation. Default: PERIOD_M5 (5 minutes).





RISK PROFILE

InpRiskProfile: Determines risk percentage per trade.

Options: Ultra Safe (0.5%), Safe (1%), Moderate (1.5%), Aggressive (2%), Very Aggressive (3%).

Default: Aggressive (2%).





DAILY LIMITS

InpDailyTargetPercent: Daily profit target percentage. Default: 5.0%.

InpDailyLossPercent: Daily loss limit percentage. Default: 10%.

InpMaxDDPercent: Maximum account drawdown from peak equity. Default: 35%.

InpDailyLossAction: Action when daily loss is hit.

Options: Close All & Stop, No New Trades Only. Default: Close All & Stop.





INITIAL CAPITAL TRACKING

InpUseInitialCapital: Calculate daily targets from initial capital (true) or current equity (false). Default: true.

InpInitialCapital: Manual initial capital amount. Default: 0 (uses current equity at EA start).





RECOVERY ENGINE (BTC MODE)

InpEnableFibRecovery: Enable Fibonacci Recovery system (SAFE, no martingale). Default: true.

InpEnableDalembert: Enable D'Alembert risk adjustment (risk decreases after win, increases after loss). Default: true.

InpEnableAntiMarti: Enable Anti-Martingale lot boost on win streaks. Default: true.

InpMaxFibStep: Maximum steps in the Fibonacci sequence for recovery. Default: 3 (max lot multiplier 2x).

InpMinRiskPercent: Minimum risk percentage floor. Default: 0.5%.

InpBaseRiskPercent: Starting risk percentage. Default: 1.0%.

InpMaxRiskPercent: Maximum risk percentage ceiling. Default: 2.0%.

InpDalembertStep: Step size for D'Alembert risk changes. Default: 0.1%.

InpAntiMartiWinStreak: Consecutive wins needed for Anti-Martingale boost. Default: 2.

InpAntiMartiMult: Lot multiplier on win streak. Default: 1.2.

InpTrendThreshold: Disable recovery if H1 trend is too strong (EMA difference > threshold). Default: 0.25%.

InpAtrExtremeMulti: Disable recovery if M5 ATR is > (average × multiplier). Default: 1.8.





LEGACY RECOVERY (Backup - only active if InpEnableFibRecovery=false)

InpRecoveryMode: Legacy recovery mode.

Options: None, Soft, Martingale, Profit Target, Session, Smart. Default: Smart.





BOLLINGER BANDS SETTINGS

InpBBPeriod: Bollinger Bands period. Default: 50.

InpBBDev1/2/3: Bollinger Bands deviations. Default: 2.0, 3.0, 4.0.





RSI SETTINGS

InpRSIFastPeriod / InpRSISlowPeriod: RSI periods. Default: 3 (Fast), 8 (Slow).

InpRSISlowOversold / InpRSIFastOversold: Oversold levels. Default: 30 (Slow), 35 (Fast).

InpRSISlowOverbought / InpRSIFastOverbought: Overbought levels. Default: 70 (Slow), 65 (Fast).





STOCHASTIC SETTINGS

InpStochK/D/Slowing: Stochastic parameters. Default: 14, 3, 3.

InpStochOversold / InpStochOverbought: Stochastic levels. Default: 25 (Oversold), 75 (Overbought).





ATR SETTINGS

InpATRPeriod: ATR period for volatility calculation. Default: 14.





HTF TREND FILTER (BTC-Native)

InpUseTrendFilter: Enable trend filter. Default: true.

InpTrendTF: Timeframe for trend analysis. Default: H1.

InpTrendEMAFast/Slow: EMA periods for trend. Default: 50 (Fast), 100 (Slow).

InpTrendBlockCounter: Completely block counter-trend trades. Default: false.

InpTrendSingleCounter: Allow only single position (no layering) for counter-trend trades. Default: true.





SESSION MODE (BTC 24/7)

InpUseSessionMode: Enable different risk levels per session. Default: true.

InpLiquidStartHour/EndHour: High liquidity session hours (Server Time). Default: 12:00 - 22:00.

InpOffHoursRiskMult: Risk multiplier for off-hours. Default: 0.75.

InpOffHoursSingleOnly: No layering allowed during off-hours. Default: true.

InpEnableWeekend: Enable trading on weekends. Default: true.

InpWeekendRiskMult: Risk multiplier for weekends. Default: 0.25.





DYNAMIC TP/SL (ATR-Based)

InpUseDynamicTPSL: Enable dynamic Take Profit and Stop Loss based on ATR. Default: true.

InpTPATRMult: TP multiplier for ATR. Default: 0.8.

InpSLATRMult: SL multiplier for ATR. Default: 1.5.

InpLayerATRMult: Distance between layering positions (ATR multiplier). Default: 1.2.





HIGH VOLATILITY PAUSE

InpUseHighVolPause: Pause trading after extreme volatility. Default: true.

InpHighVolCandles: Number of recent candles to check. Default: 20.

InpHighVolBigCount: Number of "big" candles to trigger pause. Default: 3.

InpHighVolATRMult: Multiplier to define a "big" candle (size > ATR × multiplier). Default: 2.0.

InpHighVolPauseCandles: Pause duration in candles. Default: 36 (~3 hours on M5).





NEWS FILTER

InpUseNewsFilter: Pause trading during high-impact news events. Default: true.

InpNewsMinutesBefore/After: Buffer time before and after news. Default: 30 minutes.

InpNewsFilterFOMC/CPI/NFP: Filter specific high-impact news. Default: true for all.





SPREAD FILTER

InpUseSpreadFilter: Block trades if spread is too wide. Default: false.

InpMaxSpreadPip: Maximum allowed spread in pips. Default: 1000.





SIDEWAYS FILTER

InpUseSidewaysFilter: Skip trading in sideways markets. Default: false (Mean Reversion works well in sideways).

InpSidewaysBBWidth: Minimum BB width in pips to be considered trending. Default: 400.

InpSidewaysBBPercent: Minimum BB width as percentage of price. Default: 0.4%.

InpSidewaysCandles: Period to detect sideways market. Default: 30 candles.





BIG CANDLE FILTER

InpUseBigCandleFilter: Pause trading after a very large candle. Default: true.

InpBigCandleATRMult: Multiplier to define a "big" candle. Default: 3.0.

InpBigCandlePause: Pause duration after a big candle. Default: 12 candles (~1 hour on M5).





LAYERING SETTINGS

InpAllowLayering: Allow multiple positions (layering). Default: true.

InpMaxLayers: Maximum number of layers. Default: 3.

InpLayerStepPip: Distance between layers in pips. Default: 250.

InpLayerStepPercent: Distance between layers as percentage. Default: 0.25%.





TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

InpTPPip: Fixed TP distance in pips. Default: 300.

InpTPPercent: Fixed TP distance as percentage. Default: 0.5%.

InpTPBasketPip: Basket TP (for multiple positions) in pips. Default: 200.

InpUseMidBBTP: Use Middle Bollinger Band as TP target. Default: false.





STOP LOSS SETTINGS

InpSLPip: Fixed SL distance in pips. Default: 400.

InpSLPercent: Fixed SL distance as percentage. Default: 0.6%.





BREAK-EVEN SETTINGS

InpUseBE: Move Stop Loss to Break-even after a certain profit. Default: true.

InpBETriggerPip: Profit in pips to trigger Break-even. Default: 120.

InpBEOffsetPip: Offset in pips from entry when moving to BE (to lock some profit). Default: 40.





TRAILING STOP SETTINGS

InpUseTrailing: Enable trailing stop. Default: true.

InpTrailStartPip: Profit in pips to start trailing. Default: 200.

InpTrailStepPip: Step in pips for trailing stop movement. Default: 80.





PANEL SETTINGS

InpShowPanel: Show information panel on chart. Default: true.

InpPanelX/Y: Panel position coordinates. Default: X=10, Y=30.





LOGGING SETTINGS

InpEnableJournal: Enable logging to Experts tab. Default: true.

InpLogSignals/Filters/Trades/Indicators: Control logging detail. Defaults: true, true, true, false.





Preset Modes

1. Standard (Default) - Balanced Growth

Target: 5% Daily, 10% Daily Loss Limit, 35% Max DD, 2% Risk per Trade.

For personal accounts seeking consistent growth.





2. Prop Firm Friendly - Pass Challenge

Target: 2% Daily, 4% Daily Loss Limit, 8% Max DD, 0.75% Risk per Trade.

Designed to meet common prop firm challenge rules.





3. Aggressive - High Risk Mode

Target: 8% Daily, 20% Daily Loss Limit, 50% Max DD, 3% Risk per Trade.

For risk-takers with small capital. HIGH RISK WARNING.





4. Custom - Full Control

All parameters adjustable manually for expert traders.





Profit Projections

Note: Projections are theoretical and based on compound growth. Real market results vary significantly.





Standard Mode (5% Daily Target):

$100 -> ~$4,322 in 1 month (theoretical).

Realistic expectation: Good month +50-80%, Average month +25-50%, Bad month -10-25%.





Prop Firm Mode (2% Daily Target):

$10,000 -> ~$13,478 in 1 month (theoretical).

Focus is on consistency and staying within strict drawdown limits.





Aggressive Mode (8% Daily Target):

$100 -> ~$1,714 in 1 week (theoretical).

Extremely high risk of significant drawdown.





Optimization Tips

To Maximize Profit:

Ensure Mid BB TP is OFF (default).

Use OR logic for signals (RSI OR Stoch) is active.

Consider disabling Big Candle Filter for more aggressiveness.

Increase Risk Percentage cautiously.

Use Smart Recovery.





To Minimize Risk:

Enable all filters.

Use Prop Firm preset.

Consider disabling recovery.

Set tight daily limits.





For More Trades:

Relax oscillator levels (e.g., RSI 35/65).

Use OR logic (default).

Disable Trend Filter (allows counter-trend).

Disable Session Mode (trade 24/7).

Disable other filters like High Vol Pause, Sideways Filter.





For Prop Firm Challenge:

Use Prop Firm Preset.

Keep Soft Recovery or disable it for extra safety.

Enable ALL filters.

Monitor closely and intervene manually if needed.





FAQ

Q: What is the minimum capital?

A: Technically from $10, but $100+ is recommended for proper risk management.





Q: What is the best timeframe?

A: M5 (default) is optimal for BTC. The EA is designed for this timeframe.





Q: Can it trade pairs other than BTC?

A: Yes, it can trade other cryptos (ETH, LTC, etc.) with parameter adjustments. Not recommended for forex.





Q: Why are my profits small?

A: Check: Lot size in logs, if trades close early (Mid BB TP enabled?), if filters are blocking trades, win rate.





Q: Why are there no trades?

A: Check journal log for filter rejections: Spread, News filter, Daily limit reached, Sideways market.





Q: Is it safe for live trading?

A: Always test on a demo account for at least one month first. No EA is 100% safe.





Q: What about overnight/weekend trading?

A: BTC trades 24/7. The EA can handle it, but consider using Session Mode with reduced risk during off-hours and weekends due to lower liquidity and higher volatility.





Symbol Compatibility

Supports all common BTC symbol variants: BTCUSD, BTCUSDm, BTCUSDc, BTCUSD.cx, Bitcoin.





Disclaimer

RISK WARNING

Trading cryptocurrency involves a high risk of losing your capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

Always backtest and demo test before going live.

This EA is a tool, not a money printer.

Market conditions can change and render strategies ineffective.

Use this EA at your own risk.





Support

For questions and support:

Author: MOKA Trading

Version: 3.10

Last Updated: December 2025





Happy Trading!