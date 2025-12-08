GridMaster INFINITE

TURNED $100,000 INTO $1,071,180.27 (BACKTEST 2020-2025)

GridMaster INFINITE is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for stability and growth. Unlike random grid bots, this EA uses a multi-indicator confluence strategy to enter trades with precision, utilizing a Smart Grid mechanism only as a recovery tool.

IMPORTANT - PERFORMANCE DATA: The screenshots displayed show results from a strategy tester backtest covering the period from 2020 to 2025.

Start Balance: $100,000

Net Profit: +$971,180.27

Profit Factor: 2.52

Conditions: The test includes the high-volatility periods of the pandemic and subsequent market shifts, demonstrating the algorithm's resilience.

KEY FEATURES

✅ Precision Entries (No Random Trades): The bot does not guess. It filters trades using a strict confluence of 4 indicators:

Moving Average (MA): Trend direction. RSI: Overbought/Oversold levels. Williams' Percent Range (WPR): Momentum timing. Awesome Oscillator (AO): Trend strength.

✅ Smart Grid Recovery: If the market turns against the initial position, the EA activates a mathematical recovery logic.

Dynamic Distance: The grid expands (using Grid_Dist_Mult ) to give the market room to breathe.

Breakeven Target: It calculates a precise exit point where the basket closes in profit ( Grid_TP_Money ).

✅ Prop Firm & Challenge Ready: Built specifically to help traders pass funding challenges. It includes hard protections:

Max Daily Drawdown %: Stops trading if the daily limit is reached.

Max Daily Loss: Currency-based daily stop.

Equity Protection: Monitors total account equity.

✅ Advanced News Filter: Protect your capital from slippage during NFP, FOMC, or CPI. The bot downloads news data and pauses trading before high-impact events.

RECOMMENDATIONS