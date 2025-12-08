Aurora Gold

Current price valid for 48 hours only , will soon increase more

Aurora Gold – The Ultimate Gold Trading

Algorithm After years of advanced research and algorithmic development, Aurora Gold emerges as a cutting-edge MQL5 Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold).
This is not just another EA – it is a precision-built system designed to exploit gold’s unique price behavior and volatility-driven opportunities.Technical

Specifications:

Symbol: XAU/USD
Recommended Timeframe: M15
Minimum Deposit: $300
Leverage: 1:30 or higher
VPS: Recommended


If you migrate the EA to MQL5 VPS using the built-in migration feature, set the timeframe to H4.


1. Specialization in Gold Trading

  • Optimized specifically for gold’s repetitive behavioral patterns

  • Performs strongly in both trending and volatile market environments

2. Advanced Trend & Pattern Recognition

  • Proprietary logic detects recurring structures across gold price movements

  • Identifies high-probability entry points with exceptional precision

3. Fully Adjustable Risk Control Through Inputs

Aurora Gold allows traders to set their preferred risk level directly in the Inputs tab.
Choose from a wide spectrum of predefined risk modes:

  • Very very low risk

  • Very low risk

  • Low risk

  • Medium risk

  • High risk

  • Very high risk

  • Very very high risk

Every setting automatically adjusts how aggressively the EA manages exposure, ensuring the strategy aligns with your personal tolerance and goals.
All trades are protected with built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit.

4. Intelligent Trade Execution

  • Dynamic reaction to market momentum and price behavior

  • Filters out low-quality setups to avoid unnecessary trades

5. Built Using the Latest MQL5 Technology

  • Ultra-fast and stable trade execution

  • Fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 performance

The Science Behind Aurora Gold

Developing a gold-focused Expert Advisor required deep market analysis combined with advanced statistical modeling.
After processing thousands of historical price patterns, we identified consistent behaviors unique to XAU/USD.

Using machine learning methods, the algorithm was trained to recognize these patterns under specific conditions with high accuracy.
Extensive backtesting and live testing ensured that Aurora Gold adapts naturally to the volatility of the gold market.

Who Is Aurora Gold For?

  • Gold traders seeking a systematic, data-driven edge

  • Investors who want automated, emotion-free trading

  • Users who need clear and adjustable risk control

  • MT5 traders looking for a high-performance gold algorithm

Why Choose Aurora Gold?

  • Gold’s volatility becomes opportunity with the right algorithm

  • Eliminates emotional decision-making — trades are based on logic and statistical structure

  • Complete customization through input parameters

  • Option to test the EA first by renting it before purchasing


KT COG Robot MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Uzman Danışmanlar
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the   KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market ac
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
