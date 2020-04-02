StrikeZone X Basic

StrikeZone X Basic — Product Description (English)

StrikeZone X Basic is the free trial version of the StrikeZone automated trading system.
It is designed to showcase the core algorithm and allow traders to experience the strategy before upgrading to the full edition.

This version maintains essential functionalities while certain advanced modules are available exclusively in the Pro edition.

Key Features

  • EMA-based Trend Filter
    Avoids unnecessary counter-trend entries by detecting market direction.

  • Breakout Entry Logic
    Generates stable entry signals using volatility conditions and structural confirmation rather than simple high/low breakout.

  • Basic Risk Management
    Fixed stop loss is applied to ensure minimum risk control.

  • Lightweight & Efficient
    Optimized for low-resource environments such as VPS or low-performance PCs.

Basic Version Limitations

Available only in StrikeZone X Pro:

  • Advanced trailing stop algorithm

  • Pyramiding (Multi-step scaling in)

  • Conditional exit logic (time-based & reversal-based)

  • Extended risk management modules

  • Additional filters (candle strength, slope confirmation, volatility filter)

Basic version is intended as an introductory edition, while
the Pro version provides maximum performance and full algorithm potential.

 Recommended Usage

  • M5 / M15 scalping & intraday trading

  • High-volatility markets (NASDAQ, DAX, HK50, etc.)

  • VPS recommended for stability

  • Best performance on ECN-type accounts

 Important Notice

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Always test in a demo environment before using it on a live account.

  • Basic version results may differ from the Pro version due to feature limitations.


Nova SAR Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova SAR Trader is a focused, trend-following Expert Advisor built around the classic Parabolic SAR indicator — streamlined into a modern trading engine for disciplined, directional execution. Rather than reacting impulsively to every shift, this EA applies structure and context to its entries, filtering out noise and isolating high-quality momentum moves. Whether you're trading trending markets or ranging phases with breakout potential, Nova SAR Trader adapts to changing conditions while mainta
